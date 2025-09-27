Makeup, gele: The art of Owanbe

By: Raimat Hamzat

Nothing beats a Nigerian owanbe party. The loud music, abundant food, sparkling outfit and faces glowing with beautifully done makeup crown with perfectly layered gele, say it all. Over the years, makeup and gele have been given the most attention in any owanbe party. For many guests, owanbe makeup and gele are no longer an afterthought but a major part of the preparation of a party. Just as people pick their aso-ebi styles ahead of the events, they also book makeup and gele artists to create a look that matches the occasion. This is because, in today’s parties, makeup and gele help guests feel confident and camera-ready.

Owanbe makeup makes you stand out bold under bright lights through long hours of dancing and socialising. Flawless skin, defined eyes and lips making statement have become hallmarks of the look. All thanks to makeup artists who are gifted in the art of mixing colours and tones. They understand the colours of traditional fabrics, skilled in lighting of events halls while projecting the power of social media photos. These ensure that guests look their best from the outset of the function to the end. The pictures never stop telling the stories long after the party has ended.

In the same way, gele is intricately layered and shaped to elevate the entire look. Gele has evolved dramatically from simple styles to towering, pleated and asymmetrical styles. A well-tied gele frames the face, elevates the outfit and gives the wearer a sense of pride and confidence. In every fold and pleat lies a story of culture meeting creativity, making gele a timeless symbol of Nigerian party life.

It’s more than just an accessory, it’s the crown that seals the party look.

Put together, makeup and gele have become essential at every celebration, from burials to birthdays and weddings. They are now as significant as the food, music and clothing in any party.