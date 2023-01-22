Make worship centres sacred to avoid God’s wrath in 2023 —Prophet Abioye

FOUNDER, Christ Preachers’ Ministries International., Agege, Lagos State, Prophet Solomon Adeoye Abioye, said God’s warning is that all Christian organisations should ensure that everywhere dedicated to God’s worship should maintain cleanliness this year to avoid a negative reaction.

Abioye, therefore, called on all churches and homes to set aside February 13 to 15 and March 13 to 15 for prayer sessions to avert the “cloud” which he said, “is so thick and foggy on Nigeria in 2023.”

The cleric said this in his 2023 prophecy, calling on traditional rulers across the country., especially in Yorubaland, to come together for a day of fasting and prayer for them to repossess and recover their lost honour.

Prophet Abioye said that based on revelation from God concerning 2023, the forces/powers of darkness had come together to wreak havoc more severely this year, adding that God’s assurance was that “those who wait on me and cleave to me won’t be victims.”

“All Christian organisations and everywhere dedicated to my worship should maintain cleanliness this year lest I get offended and react negatively.

“I will bless those who are obedient to my words and instructions and those who honour me, and they will receive help this year,” the cleric quoted God as saying.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to appreciate God for being alive to witness 2023, despite the pains in the area of finance, marital life, health, studies, and relationship that many went through in 2022.

“It became so rough and tough to the point that some people were killed, some others committed suicide, among others. But here you are in 2023.

“So, give thanks to God, praise God. For these and some other reasons: You’re alive today, and You’re healthy. You’re not displaced. You didn’t become handicapped. You didn’t turn into a beggar,” he said.

Methodist Prelate advises Nigerians to vote wisely





His Eminence, Dr Oliver Ali-Aba, Prelate of Methodist Church, Nigeria, on Friday advised Nigerians to vote wisely during the general elections.

The prelate made the call at the inauguration of the Methodist Diocese of Lafia, in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

Ali-Aba urged Nigerians to accord the forthcoming elections the seriousness they deserved by voting credible persons that would turn things around for good in the country.

He advised those who had yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to do so before the closing date in order to enable them to vote for candidates of their choice.

As regards the inauguration, Ali-Aba said that the diocese was made up of Wesley Cathedral of Christ, Udege/Loko, Aggyema and Keffi Circuits, with Wesley Cathedral as headquarters.

The prelate stated that the church had, in the Biennial Conference held on August 14, 2022, decided that the Diocese of Lafia be created.

Ali-Aba presented Right Reverend Thomas Ayo-Tsav as the pioneer bishop of the newly created diocese, with Chief Basil Nnaji as its lay president.

He further stated that the new bishop and lay president would preside over the affairs of the diocese for the next three years.

On his part, Ayo-Tsav expressed happiness over the creation of the diocese, and his posting as its first head.

He said the diocese under him would give priority to a threefold missionary agenda, to evangelise through the gospel, education and medical system.

“We will establish nursery, primary and secondary schools in the local churches in the diocese as well as clinics,” he said.

Ayo-Tsav promised that the Methodist Church in the Diocese would be in the forefront of promoting peace and dialogue among Christians and people of other faiths.

