Make public buildings, airports accessible for persons living with disability ― Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has underscored the urgent need to make public buildings and other infrastructure in the country including airports, railways, motor parks and schools, accessible to Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria.

Farouq gave the charge in Abuja while presenting the Chairman, Members of Council and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

Umar Farouq thanked the President for responding favourably to the aspirations of the Disability community by assenting to the National Disability Act and the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities but noted that the Disability community in the country has been excluded from basic amenities.

She said that over 95% of public buildings in the country were not accessible to persons with Disabilities while the majority were in need of assistive devices and technologies to improve access to education and learning.

“There is a need for proactive measures to curtail the negative attitude towards Persons With Disabilities by creating mass awareness, eliminating discriminations in all forms and improving their livelihood.

“The need for precise data on Persons With Disabilities and the issuance of disability certificates are significant in ensuring that the benefits of this Commission are accurately provided for the targeted population to avoid manipulations of Government’s effort.”

The Minister also explained that PWDs have been provided with relief items and palliatives to ensure their inclusion in the ministry’s activities and in all social investment programmes.

“Today thousands of persons with disabilities have been touched directly through several of our intervention programmes.”

Umar Farouq appealed for the government’s continued support to ensure a dignified way of life for all persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

In his response, President Muhammadu Buhari charged the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to play its roles adequately in the realisation of the government’s objective of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“Your appointments were no mistake as you were all selected after careful evaluation and assessment of your good conduct and contribution to the society and the disabled community in Nigeria.

“The task before you is enormous. You must work diligently towards ensuring that the Government is able to touch the lives of our fellow citizens with special needs despite our limited resources.”

The President assured that his administration will continue to give effect to treaties that give inclusivity to persons with disabilities:

“Nigeria is a signatory and a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which seeks to promote the inclusion of persons with special needs in all development efforts globally.

“Under my leadership, Government shall continue to give effect to all global, regional and sub-regional treaties that seek to improve the lives of our disadvantaged citizens.”

The Senate had earlier screened and approved the appointment of Hon. Dr Husseinin Hassan Kangiwa from the North West as Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities in line with Sections 32(3) and 40(1) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

Other members include Mrs Esther Andrew Anwu (Member, North Central); Mr Abba Audu (Member, North East); Ms Amina Rahma Audu (Member, North West); Mr Jaja Oparaku Member (South East); Ms Philomena Konwea (Member, South-South); Mr Omopariola Busuyi (Member, South West); Mr James David Lalu, Executive Secretary North Central.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Make public buildings Make public buildings

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Make public buildings Make public buildings

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE