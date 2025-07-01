Make positive impact on Nigeria’s justice system, AGF charges judges, lawyers

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Tuesday appealed to judges and lawyers to strive to make a positive impact on the Nigeria’s justice system.

Describing judges and lawyers as ministers in the temple of justice, he emphasized that they must ensure Nigerians—and others who deserve justice—are not unjustly denied it.

The AGF delivered the address in Abuja at a valedictory session honoring the late Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Daniel Dantsoho Abutu. Justice Abutu served as the fifth Chief Judge of the Federal High Court from September 4, 2009, to March 15, 2011, and passed away on June 3, 2025.

Represented by the Director of Civil Appeals at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Tijani Gazali, SAN, Fagbemi urged stakeholders in the justice sector on Nigeria’s justice system to contribute to the federal government’s ongoing reforms aimed at safeguarding rights and fostering socioeconomic development.

He said the late Chief Judge would be fondly remembered for his boldness, fearlessness, and positive contributions to the judiciary.

“As we gather to pay tribute to a dedicated, firm, and quintessential jurist, we also celebrate our nation and profession,” said Fagbemi.

“His Lordship was renowned for his unwavering commitment to advancing the rule of law and the administration of justice. Under his leadership, the Federal High Court made commendable progress and firmly established itself as a formidable temple of justice in Nigeria’s judicial architecture.”

He continued, “The late erudite jurist not only contributed to legal education and constitutional democracy, but he also shaped our jurisprudence as a courageous judge, patriot, and true nationalist.

“Justice Abutu’s rulings and judgments were always articulate, often reflecting his personal dexterity, mastery of the law, and legal scholarship.

“His Lordship’s contributions to nation-building and social stability remain indelible and phenomenal. In 1998, when the military junta decided to close the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School and transfer everything to Bwari, some eminent leaders of the Lagos Bar filed Suit No. FHC/L/CS/92/99: Chief Emmanuel Ofulue & Another vs. the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Three Others.

“Despite the military government’s opposition, His Lordship, on February 3, 1999, issued an injunction restraining the federal government from selling, alienating, or relinquishing possession of the Nigerian Law School’s Lagos campus and its appurtenances.

“In January 2010, during a tense constitutional crisis concerning the transmission of presidential powers, Justice Abutu was tasked with interpreting Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution. His timely and concise rulings in multiple cases clarified that the President cannot be compelled to transmit written notification to the National Assembly or cede presidential powers without following constitutional procedures.

“The National Assembly later invoked the doctrine of necessity, enabling the Acting President to be vested with full presidential and Commander‑in‑Chief powers,” the AGF concluded.

Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, described the late Abutu as an impartial judge whose extraordinary humility left a lasting legacy.

“He lived a private yet impactful life, characterized by humility, joviality, kindness, and compassion, always ready to help others,” Justice Tsoho said. “Although his tenure as Chief Judge was brief, it was very eventful. He presided over numerous cases that showcased his impartiality, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the law, earning respect and admiration from colleagues, lawyers, litigants, and court staff.

“He ensured unity within the court family, and it was during his tenure that the Lokoja judicial division was established,” he added.