Make peace with your opponents, PDP tells Obaseki

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Governor Godwin Obaseki to make peace in the state and accept any opposition members willing to work with him.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, gave him the advice when he led Edo PDP stakeholders on a “thank you visit” to the national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

The party boss reminded him that elections are over and it is time bring everyone together including “those that offended you.”

Citing the instance of Rivers State where he observed that opposition party are daily joining the ruling party, Secondus explained that the mark of a good politician is his ability to unite the people and work to satisfy their yearning and aspiration.

The governor, who joined the PDP from the All Progressive Congress (APC) just before the September 19 poll, promised to repay PDP’s gesture of providing him with a platform with loyalty to the party.

