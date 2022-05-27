Make Music Nigeria announces its plans for the ‘Make Music Day’ 2022 celebrations

Make Music Nigeria has unveiled plans for the 2022 edition of Make Music Day celebrations across Nigerian cities like Lagos, Abuja, Uyo, and many other cities of Nigeria in commemoration of the global celebration of World Music Day.

The celebrations, which happen across the world every year on June 21, according to the organisers, are poised to be special this year as it marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the global celebration which was first celebrated as Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982 under the direction Jack Lang (who is the Minister of Culture of France) and Maurice Fleuret. This is in addition to the fact that 2022 marks the seventh consecutive year that Nigeria’s foremost city, Lagos, will be fostering the celebration with the Make Music Lagos special line-up of events.

Team lead, Make Music Nigeria, Adeola Akinyemi said, “We are excited to be back for another edition of this landmark celebration. It is especially important considering the unforgettable experiences of the past couple of years which may have changed how we live forever and more so our appreciation of music and the role it plays in connecting and advancing humanity.This year we are looking to scale up to cover more cities and bring the joys and opportunities of free live music to as many people as possible.”

As it has become the Nigerian standard, Make Music Nigeria will be presenting a week-long festival of musical events across major cities in Nigeria which would see various individuals, organisations and groups organize various Make Music Day events in their communities. So, everyone that has the desire and capacity to host a music event is welcome to reach out to the Make Music Nigeria team to register their event and get the necessary support. This year also sees a creative enrichment of the various experiences to be delivered in addition to a more elaborate network of partners and sponsors.

The festivities commence on the 19th of June and run through the entire week all the way to the 26th of June. On the line-up this year are long-time fan-favourite events such as Learn to Play; Learn to DJ; Music Business Conference; and ‘My song is your Song Cconcerts’ global song exchange.

Music lovers can expect superlative performances from the crème de la crème of the Nigerian music scene at the large-crowd finale Make Music Lagos concert which is better known as the Lagos ‘Shutdown concert’.





