Make entrepreneurship compulsory in university curriculum, airline chief, Okonkwo tells FG

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has called on the Federal Government to make entrepreneurship education a compulsory component of the curriculum in Nigerian universities, irrespective of students’ fields of study.

Okonkwo, a Professor of entrepreneurship at the University of Abuja Business School, said entrepreneurship should not be restricted to students specialising in business-related disciplines but integrated into all academic programmes to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills to establish businesses, commercialise innovations and create employment.

He made the call at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of Veritas University, Abuja, where he received an honorary Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree in recognition of his contributions to education, entrepreneurship, philanthropy and national development.

According to him, students studying medicine, law, engineering and other disciplines should acquire entrepreneurial knowledge that would enable them to turn their professional expertise and innovative ideas into viable businesses.

“Entrepreneurship should not just be a by-product discipline. It should be a core subject that must be made available to all students in every department,” he said.

He argued that Nigerian universities must move beyond producing graduates, whose primary ambition was to secure paid employment, stressing the need to prepare young people to become employers and contribute to economic development.

Okonkwo also urged universities to reposition their innovation centres to transform research findings and innovations into commercially viable products capable of attracting investors.

He disclosed that his proposal for integrating entrepreneurship education into university curricula had received attention from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which accepted his convocation paper as a policy document and constituted a committee to examine its implementation across Nigerian universities.

He described entrepreneurship as a critical component of his career development, disclosing that he established his business while still in school and had never worked as an employee since graduation.

The airline chief executive said his experience as an entrepreneur, having established his business while still in school, had reinforced his belief in the importance of practical business exposure for students.

He also advocated structured internship programmes to enable students to acquire industry experience and apply their academic knowledge.

Drawing from his experience in the aviation industry, Okonkwo said United Nigeria Airlines had partnered with Obafemi Awolowo University and Afe Babalola University to provide internship opportunities for engineering students, particularly those studying mechanical engineering and aircraft maintenance.

He said the airline provided training, financial support and transportation for participating students, adding that outstanding interns could be considered for automatic employment.

He commended Veritas University’s emphasis on entrepreneurship, practical skills acquisition and character development, pledging to identify areas of collaboration with the institution to support its academic programmes and development.

Meanwhile, the Visitor to Veritas University and President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, called on the Federal Government to extend greater support to private universities, noting their contributions to expanding access to higher education.

Ndagoso said government support should include fair and inclusive policies, infrastructural development and an enabling environment for private institutions to compete globally.

The Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, disclosed that the university graduated 1,510 students, comprising 1,178 undergraduates and 332 postgraduate students.

He said 100 undergraduate graduands obtained First Class degrees, 526 earned Second Class Upper Division, while 101 graduated with Third Class degrees. Thirty-seven graduates also obtained doctoral degrees.

A female graduand, Olivia Nneka Anigbogu, emerged as the overall best graduating student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98.