Child sensation, Makayla Malaka has released her latest single ‘Not Likely’ under emPawa Africa, a label owned by Banku crooner, Mr Eazi.

As fans would recall, in August 2020, Mr Eazi made a tweet showing his excitement about the child sensation after she released her first studio album titled ‘Eight’ on her eighth birthday. In his then tweet, he urged his fans to go stream the album.

Fast forward three years, Makayla is still relevant and is currently releasing music under the Empawa platform where she is set to release her fourth studio album later in June this year.

Makayla Malaka, the 10-year-old artiste, started her music career at the age of seven and released her first studio album ‘Eight’ on her eighth birthday. She has also constantly released an album every year on June 27th which marks her birthday.

Her new single, ‘Not Likely’, drops today, May 27, along with a music video and it is available on all digital streaming platforms.

