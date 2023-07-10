In all my years of being a Nigerian, there are certain mysteries, problems and vices that I have encountered with little to no resolution being proffered hitherto. Rather, these problems are enigmatic to political gladiators let alone the country and its geographical contingencies which threatens the political system.

Politics in Nigeria currently operates on a thin wafer of Ice- with the political system being the thin wafer of Ice- ready to implode, when least expected. The circumstances engendering the portentous consequences are not awaited but are harbingers of doom.

However, in my opinion, I have observed what I call, “The Quad-Forte”, the four problems ready to snap the thin wafer of ice. They are:

CORRUPTION:

The burgeoning effect of corruption on the Nigerian political system cannot be undermined. This inevitable vice is prevalent in every political system existing in global politics. However, measures devised to curb its devastating impact could either quell or rekindle its raging inferno. In Nigeria, the extractive theory of corruption is a praxis practised ‘unrestrained’. It is not novel that in Nigeria, the ruling elite is the strongest force in the Nigerian Society and they exploit the existing state apparatus in their favour. The comfortable life the ruling elite in Nigeria lives has created a hoax among Nigerians about the means to move up the status ladder. This is especially true because of the ultra-materialistic nature of Nigerians. The popular saying in Nigeria is ‘The only way wey u fit chop the national cake in this country na to become a politician’. This statement only validates the especially corrupt nature of the Nigerian Political system and how the despicable act of corruption has become a norm.

ETHNOCENTRISM:

Nigeria prior to and post-independence has been ravaged by the problem of ethnocentrism. It is difficult to reach a common ground when ethnic considerations are brought into the picture. Nigeria’s political system has been gagged by the introduction of the subterfuge principle of federal character and quota system. One of the major demerits of this is that it gets to favour a certain ethnicity over another. A vivid example was the 1958 military quota, where members of the military are allocated on the scale of 50% to the North while the South and the East had 25% respectively.

In Nigeria, it is no doubt that certain ethnicities feel they are much better than other ethnic groups and are thus entitled to the mantle of leadership in Nigeria, irrespective of the circumstances else they secede.

RELIGIOUS DISCRIMINATION

The issue of religion has no raison d’etre to bear discrimination whatsoever because the affiliation to any religious belief should essentially be based on an idiosyncratic view about the world and the role of the supernatural that best suits the belief

However, in Nigeria, religion has become an inevitable bane to our political system by denying leaders of virtuous qualities the chance to have

In Nigeria, religion itself has created a sphere of influence. The religious belief you hold is paramount to determining the degree of support you earn from the people. This is especially true in a political system ravaged by clientelism. There is the popular belief that: “If pesin wey belongs to my religion become president, hin go do our biddings”.

Nigeria is polarised on many fronts regarding religion. This cause could only proffer a portentous effect. A vivid effect of the negative effects of this is the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto who was immolated.

CITIZENSHIP VS INDIGENESHIP

The gruelling effect of this factor on the political system of Nigeria is dastardly. The notion of citizenship vs Idigeneship creates dual citizenship in Nigeria where the loyalties of the people are divided between their ethnic groups and of course, their country. An Igbo man who is a Nigerian Citizen and is entitled to basic fundamental human rights by virtue of his citizenship can’t enjoy some of these rights such as his socio-economic rights when he goes to the North. An ancillary to this example is evocative in the recently concluded general election in Nigeria, where certain political candidates were vilified on the basis of their names being a symbolical representation of belonging to a particular ethnicity. Thus, such candidates were termed “settlers” not “indigenes” and not fit to contest office in such a geographical area.

These problems have ravaged Nigeria for a long and a highly potent antidote is very much needed as the panacea to resolving these problems.

The location of this antidote remains concealed like the footpath of a gust of wind.

Note: This article is (without any alteration to its original form) completely an opinion of the writer and does not convey or represent the thoughts of, or a shared belief with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE.

