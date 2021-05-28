Major General Yahaya assumes duty as new Chief of Army Staff

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, on Friday assumed office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja, as the Chief of Army Staff

The new army boss was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday following the death of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru along with 10 military officers in the air crash in Kaduna last week Friday

Shortly after the military tradition ceremonies, General Yahaya addressed senior officers at the main chamber of the Army Headquarters.

However, before his address, he observed one minute silence for his predecessor, and 10 other late officers

Major General Faruk Yahaya, prior to his appointment, was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and was also the Theatre Commander of the military outfit in the North-East codenamed Operation Hadin Kai.

