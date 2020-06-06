Majek Fashek’s family seeks financial support to fly singer home for burial

The family of late Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fashek, has made a public plea for financial assistance to fly home the deceased reggae legend who died on June 1 in the US.

The former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast and owner of U&I Records, made the call on behalf of the family on Friday before newsmen.

Agbonayinma said Majek is a legend and Africa’s pride and thus cannot be allowed to be buried like an ordinary mortal.

Agboyayinma said, “ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds. The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy.”

He added that making the matter public was not his decision alone, insisting that some people said they should set up the account.

“They said we should set up accounts in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken. In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more funds.”

The late reggae maestro died 11:45 pm Nigerian time on June 1, 2020. He’s survived by a wife and three children, all boys.

