Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Governor of Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, to maintain relationship with the former governor of the state and his political mentor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

He advised him not to give room for rumour mongers to create rift between him and the Senator, who is also the leader of APC in the State.

He made the call during Sallah’s homage to Governor Ahmed Aliyu at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, “enemies of the state will try their best to see that the good relationship existing between the Governor and Senator Wamakko is jeopardized”.

Shettima added that “enemies would employ different tactics such as peddling rumours in order to truncate the healthy relationship between Gov. Aliyu and Sen. Wamakko”.

He reminded Gov Aliyu on the need to do everything humanly possible to maintain the sound relationship existing between him and his mentor, Sen. Wamakko.

“Maintain your relationship with Wamakko because he is a leader not only in Sokoto but the entire North.

“Learn from myself and my predecessor Prof. Zulum,” he urged.

The vice president described Sen. Wamakko as “humble and gentle as well as an elder statesman who is being respected by all.

He said that Sen. Wamakko has contributed immensely to the development of not only the Northern region but Nigerian as a whole.

A statement signed by the spokesperson to the state governor, Abubakar Bawa, disclosed that the governor in his remarks thanked the vice president for his kind words of encouragement and pledged to heed the advice given to him.





Highlight of the visit was the presentation of a souvenir to the vice president by his host.

