Latest News

Maintain status quo on tinted permits, Court orders Police

Adam Mosadioluwa
How to apply for tinted glass permit online in Nigeria

A Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to maintain the status quo in a suit filed by lawyer John Aikpokpo-Martins, who is contesting the legality of the newly introduced tinted permit enforcement.

The court’s order comes a day after the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) vowed to provide free legal services to Nigerians harassed by the police over the controversial tinted glass permit, which it described as “illegal.”

The NBA, through its Section on Public Interest and Development Law, said the police had no constitutional basis to impose fees or annual renewals on motorists, warning that enforcement of the policy was both unlawful and a revenue-driven scheme.

ALSO READ: Akwa Ibom: Police pledge maximum security, hail state’s peaceful record

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of the NBA’s Public Interest Litigation Committee, Olukunle Edun (SAN), said: “We shall invoke the powers of the court to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force does not trample on the rights of Nigerians. Any citizen who is harassed by the police in the purported enforcement of the illegal tinted glass permit should feel free to contact any of the NBA branches.

“The Human Rights Committees of the 130 branches of the NBA in Nigeria are ready to offer pro bono services to anyone who is harassed. It has been estimated that the police may generate at least N3bn within a month from monies that will be collected, thus turning the police into a revenue-generating agency of the Federal Government instead of focusing on the more serious issue of crime.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Peter Obi Trade Fair Peter Obi, Peter Obi assuring stability in Nigeria EFCC: How to invest N853bn recovered loot for Nigerians — Peter Obi
Next Article Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba 2Baba dismisses London arrest rumour, explains absence from UK tour

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×