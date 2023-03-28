Grace Egbo

A Civil Society Organization in Nigeria, Peace For Free Initiative has called on Nigerian youths to allow democracy to grow, and develop to maturity for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The youths received the call from the founder of the organization Chris Kalu, during its lecture series with the theme “Sustainable Peace Beyond Elections” held at International Conference Center (ICC), Abakaliki.

Kalu, while noting that the youths of the country have increased their political participation for good governance in the country urged them to embrace Peace beyond the election.

According to him, this year’s general elections have generated a lot of public attention, particularly from the Nigerian youths who are remarkably increasing their political participation in the collective struggle for good governance, unlike other times in the past.

“This is more so because elections provide the opportunity for people to elect their preferred leaders in a fair, peaceful and credible process.

However, elections are an important part of democracy, which in itself is a process involving human and technological elements not immune from errors.

“Like all processes, democracy needs to be allowed to grow, to develop to maturity for most of the population to enjoy the promises and gains thereof.

“Recent condemnations and uncertainties in our polity if not contained might lead to unfortunate disruptions and truncation of our democratic process. It therefore our duty as law-abiding and progressive citizens to remain faithful and committed to the democratic process as it develops so the gains of democracy can be realized. But this cannot be without an atmosphere of peace and unity in the country.

“In every situation of conflict, there are always a few people working for peace and the Peace for Free initiative is committed to the ideal of fostering peace across Nigeria. This is why we are spreading the gospel of peace through this new national advocacy just project being launched today here in Asaba the Delta state capital, where we are hosting the first of our Peace for Free Lecture Series with the theme: Sustainable Place Beyond Elections.

“Peace For Free Lecture Series is a crucial national event designed for all Nigerians, young and old, to strengthen our faith in democracy and its promises at this point in our democratic journey. Conversations, Free speech and free assemblies remain the progressive part of the democratization process.

“It is therefore our hope that the discussions held here will provide the basis for renewed national enthusiasm, understanding and faith in Nigeria and in the future of our hard–earned democracy, which is only in its infancy compared to many other advanced democracies in the world”, he stated.





