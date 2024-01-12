Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has urged the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to maintain focus amidst potential distractions.

The group said it recognised Tunji-Ojo as a beacon of dedication and efficiency within the current administration and applauded his relentless efforts to modernise and digitise Nigeria’s passport application process.

The group in a statement on Thursday signed by its Secretary, Amodu Philip, CNF said “Historically burdened by a laborious and corrupt passport application system, Nigeria has witnessed a positive shift under Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s leadership.

“The CNF commends the Minister for his commitment to reform and praises his adherence to set timelines, a rare trait in a political landscape often plagued by unfulfilled promises.”

Acknowledging the noteworthy achievements of Tunji-Ojo, the CNF highlights key milestones such as Passport Automation — Successful clearance of 204,332 passport backlogs and issuance of over 50,000 new passports within three weeks.

Resolution of 2.5 million NiN modification backlogs, Prison Decongestion — Release of 4,068 inmates, including those with fines and compensation options; Corporate bodies contributing N585M as Corporate Social Responsibility for prison decongestion.

Also added as part of his achievement are the Safe School Initiative — Re-launching of the Safe School Initiative, reinforcing educational safety; Enhanced E-passport Facilities; and Emergency and Fire Response among others.

The CNF, however, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for entrusting Tunji-Ojo while the group also reiterated its commitment to supporting any devoted Nigerian advancing the nation’s cause.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE