MainOne’s MDXI Appolonia Data Centre achieves uptime Institute’s Tier III Certification

MDXi, West Africa’s leading commercial data centre provider, has received Tier III Certification on the Design Documents of its new Appolonia Data Centre from Uptime Institute, The Global Data Centre Certifying Authority.

The 104-rack facility extends MainOne’s MDXi’s footprint into Ghana to deliver best-in-class data center uptime and operational performance to meet the rapidly growing demand for Colocation, Managed Hosting and Cloud services in Ghana. The facility will be built and operated with the same operational standards currently in place at MDXi’s premier Data Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, which is certified to both the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) and Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF).

Speaking on the award, Mr Gbenga Adegbiji,the Chief Operating Officer of MDXi stated: “The Appolonia Data Centre has been designed to meet rigorous standards in order to deliver highly secured and reliable infrastructure with multiple layers of redundancy on all critical electrical and mechanical components.

“This guarantees continuous access/uptime to host critical applications and data, improving the overall operational efficiency and profitability of our customers. We have engaged leading MEP and EPC contractors, Sterling & Wilson, who are handling the modular mechanical and electrical units, while a team of local partners led by Incept Architectural Consults (IAC) are responsible for the civil, structural, construction and site works.”

Mr Emmanuel Kwarteng, the acting Country Manager of MainOne Ghana, announced that the Appolonia data centre further consolidates the company’s investment in infrastructure to enable West Africa’s Digital Economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Weekly Review: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections On The Rise Again

Nigeria’s new COVID-19 infections increased again last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, the 46th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 – 14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded the previous week…

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

[ICYMI] Judicial Panel: I’m Unaware Nigerian Army Called Lekki Shooting ‘Fake News’ On Twitter – General

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Division, Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island has said that he was unaware that the Nigerian Army Headquarters had described the shootings at the Lekki Tollgate as “fake news” on Twitter…

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.