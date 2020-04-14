MainOne boosts fight against COVID-19, provides connectivity to Lagos Command Centres

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data centre solutions provider, has partnered with the Lagos State Government and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help curtail the COVID-19 spread in the state. The company is enabling the COVID-19 Command Centre and isolation facilities with high speed connectivity infrastructure to facilitate effective monitoring, communication and response, as its contribution to Lagos State’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

MainOne’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) solution will ensure that the state government, health officials and doctors on the frontline battling the pandemic are well-connected with each other and to the rest of the world.

This is being achieved via the provision of high-speed internet access as well as managed wi-fi services to the five isolation and command centres spread across Lagos: Yaba, Ikeja, Gbagada, Lagos Island and Ikoyi, in addition to the State’s Command Centre.

The Command Centre plays a critical role in enabling the government to monitor the spread of the disease, using algorithms, data analytics and surveys to localise the spread and update stakeholders on the current COVID-19 situation in Nigeria.

The enhanced connectivity will provide a platform for exchanging up-to-date scientific findings and knowledge on the disease with colleagues around the world, positioning Nigeria as partners in the global fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the company’s COVID-19 intervention, Funmike Olayera, Sales Manager, Public Sector, MainOne said: “We understand that our healthcare centres are our first line of defence. We appreciate the work the healthcare workers, the state government and the NCDC are putting in to ensure we curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria. As a communications company, we understand how critical technology is to solving the world’s challenges and we are happy to partner with Lagos State Government to keep Nigerians safe. For these reasons, we will continue to do our part in supporting the government

efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the country and ensure any infected Nigerian is properly cared for.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Don’t Relax Too Soon, We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet, Adeboye Warns

With positive cases of Covid-19 rising by the day across the globe, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned against carelessness in the… Read full story

COVID-19: China Denies Maltreatment Of Africans •Says mutual cooperation will destroy pandemic

For the second time in less than one week, the Republic of China has again restated its commitment to warm relationship with African countries. Zhao Lijian’s, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks in a statement issued last night in Abuja, against the background of alleged discriminatory practises against… Read full story

China Imposes Restrictions On Research Into Origins Of Coronavirus

China has imposed restrictions on the publication of academic research on the origins of the novel coronavirus, according to a central government directive and online notices published by two Chinese universities, that have since been removed from the web, CNN reports… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: The Sleaze Of COVID-19

IT is not only the antiseptic smell of hospitals that should worry you in these times of coronavirus. You should also be bothered about doctors who infect you with drunken unawareness and wicked greed. They are many in Abuja, from the Villa to the ministries and agencies where COVID-19 has become big business… Read full story

We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals, Says Ogun Governor

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed that his administration would deal ruthlessly with criminally minded people in the state. This governor’s submission was coming on the heels of the arrest of 150 people over incidences of robbery and cultism activities in Sango-Ota and Ifo axis… Read full story

INEC’s Position On Edo, Ondo Governorship Election —Okoye

Nigeria is navigating a complex, dangerous and unchartered terrain. The country is embroiled in existential war that affects the entire country and humanity. It is a war without boundaries and its effect and consequences defies ethnic, religious, cultural, class, gender and other boundaries. There is palpable fear, anxiety and… Read full story