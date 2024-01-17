The new Maigari of Lokoja in Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambo Kabir Maikarfi 1V, has promised to work for peace, stability, and development of the emirate in a bid to promote the overall development of the emirate and the state in general.

The turbaning ceremony was witnessed by Talban Lakwaja and the former military governor of Kano State, (Rtd) Air Marshall Ndatsu Umaru, Dan Darma of Lokoja, Barr Ahmed Nasir, Tafida of Lokoja, Olu of Oworo, and Rogan of Eggan, among other traditional rulers.

Kabir, whose appointment was recently approved by Governor Yahaya Bello as the new Maigari of Lokoja, commended the governor and promised to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The royal father stated this in his palace after he was turbaned as the 7th Maigari of Lokoja by the kingmakers led by Talban Lakwaja and Rtd Air Marshall Ndatsu Umaru.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Imam of Lokoja, Sheikh Muhammadu Aminu Sha’aban, on Wednesday, who promised to continue with the good legacies of his predecessors.

He maintained that priority would be given to the unity and development of his people.

The royal father enjoined the people in the emirate to rally around him in the discharge of his onerous responsibilities as a maigari and forge ahead to meet the challenges of the future.

Kabir Maikarfi further thanked the kingmakers for bestowing the position of Maigari on him. “I thank all those responsible for my appointment—kingmakers, ruling houses, and the Governor—for confirming and approving my appointment.”

The monarch said he was touched by the show of affection for his person by the people of Lokoja local government Emirate Council that trooped out to congratulate him after he was confirmed by His Excellency the executive governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello

He thanked all the royal families for their support and sportsmanship, adding that ” it’s time to unite for the peace, unity, and development of our community.

Maigari ruling house, and Musa Maigari paid homage to the new Maigari of Lokoja.

