Maigari of Lokoja dies @ 80

The paramount ruler of Lokoja, the Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi lll is dead. He died at the age of 80 years.

Maigari died Wednesday evening after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja.

He was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi State having ascended the throne in 1992.

The secretary, Lokoja local government traditional council, Muhammed Nalado Usman confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late Wednesday night.

The statement said the late royal father will be buried on Thursday in Lokoja at 4 pm.

