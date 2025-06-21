Mahmoud Khalil: Pro-Palestinian protests leader at Columbia released from ICE custody

Mahmoud Khalil, the man who helped lead pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in Louisiana after more than three months behind bars.

Khalil, a U.S. permanent resident originally from Algeria, was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March. He was detained at a federal facility in Jena, Louisiana, while facing deportation proceedings.

He spoke to reporters after his release Friday evening.

“The hundreds of men who are left behind me shouldn’t be there in the first place,” Khalil said. “The Trump administration are doing their best to dehumanize everyone here — whether you are a U.S. citizen, an immigrant or just a person on this land, doesn’t mean that you are less of a human.”

Khalil said the first thing he would do when he returned home was hug his wife and their newborn son, who was born while he was in custody.

His release came after U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz granted him bail — a decision that contradicted an immigration judge’s order earlier the same day denying Khalil bond and asylum.

The Department of Homeland Security condemned the ruling.

“An immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if Mr. Khalil should be released or detained,” the department said in a statement.

“On the same day an immigration judge denied Khalil bond and ordered him removed, one rogue district judge ordered him released. This is yet another example of how out of control members of the judicial branch are undermining national security.”

Khalil’s release was granted without electronic monitoring or the need to post bail. Judge Farbiarz denied the government’s request to delay the release by seven days, stating they failed to show how it would cause harm or pose a flight risk.

“What all that evidence adds up to is a lack of violence, a lack of property destruction, a lack of anything that might be characterized as incitement to violence,” the judge said, referring to Khalil’s protest activity.

Magistrate Judge Michael Hammer outlined the conditions of Khalil’s release. He must surrender his passport, limit domestic travel to certain approved locations, and will have his green card returned.

During the hearing, the Department of Justice argued that his green card should be withheld due to the immigration judge’s removal order. Khalil’s legal team argued otherwise, saying he needs it to file an appeal. The court sided with Khalil.

Khalil’s attorney, Alina Das, said the case highlights the government’s misuse of detention.

“The government’s latest actions confirm what we’ve alleged in this petition all along — that retaliatory detention is the government’s goal,” Das said.

“The purpose of every step the government has taken in this case has been to ensure that Mr. Khalil remains locked away until he is deported as retaliation and punishment for his speech and viewpoint.”

Khalil had previously been detained under an order by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who claimed his continued presence posed a foreign policy risk. That detention was blocked by Judge Farbiarz through an injunction.

Though the court later allowed detention to continue based on alleged misrepresentation in Khalil’s green card application — an accusation he denies — Friday’s bail order superseded that.

Khalil is expected to hold a press conference in New York on Saturday.

