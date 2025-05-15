Mahmoud inaugurate 2025 FCT Hajj Ministerial Committee

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has inaugurated the seven-man FCT 2025 Hajj Ministerial Committee in her office, chaired by the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of State on Administration and Strategic, Dr. Abdullahi Kauranmata.

During the inauguration, the minister tasked committee members with dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to ensuring the welfare and successful participation of FCT pilgrims.

She reminded committee members that the Hajj pilgrimage is one of the most significant spiritual journeys for Muslims, and it is the duty of the committee to ensure that every intending pilgrim from the Federal Capital Territory embarks on this sacred journey with the highest standards of care, dignity, and efficiency.

The Minister, who expressed confidence in the ability of committee members, stated that, “This year, we are guided by three key pillars: efficiency, transparency, and safety.”

Mahmoud said, “Every committee member has a role to play in upholding transparency and professionalism in all aspects while in the Holy Land,” and she urged the committee to proactively address issues from past experiences.

The Minister added that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the committee include, but are not limited to, the general supervision and coordination of all FCT Hajj activities from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia until the return of the last flight back to Nigeria; providing advice and guidance during the course of the operation; ensuring that the welfare of the FCT pilgrims is given premium importance throughout the exercise; and ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims.

Other responsibilities include ensuring adherence to all rules governing the 2025 Hajj operations; ensuring compliance with all new policies and programmes introduced by the Saudi authorities for the 2025 Hajj; and submitting a report to the Minister of State FCT with recommendations, among others.

Responding on behalf of members, the chairman of the committee, Dr. Abdullahi Kauranmata, described the trust placed in them as sacred.

He stressed that the committee is not just planning a trip but facilitating a profound religious obligation for thousands of FCT residents.

He, however, called on the FCT Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to see the committee’s work as complementary, and he called for open dialogue, innovation, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Kauranmata assured the Minister that the committee would make the FCT contingent a model for Hajj operations in Nigeria.

Other members of the committee include Muhammad Haruna Aris, Director of Funds FCT; Danlami Ibrahim, Deputy Director Audit; HRH Awwal Musa Ijkoro, representing the traditional institution; Mal. Mudan Umar Bebeji, representing the Ulamas; Hajiya Jamila Aliko Maishanu, representing the community; and Na’Allah Ado, Assistant Director, FCT Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, who served as secretary of the committee.

