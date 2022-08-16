Maharaj ji to Nigerians: Don’t lose hope in your country

Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj ji, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country despite the challenges facing it, as he further urged those criticising the Muslim -Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Alhaji Kassim Shetima, to desist from it, saying that religion is not the requirement for performance in office.

Maharaj ji, who was celebrating the 29th year that his ministry took off, said through Nigerians had every cause to be anxious in the face of incessant crimes, however, assured that there would be no war in Nigeria, saying that “most of the problems confronting us as a nation are caused by Nigerian leaders.”

According to Maharaj ji, the country should have developed more than the level it is right now, saying the situation was brought about by her leaders, who he noted had retarded its progress.

“Definitely, something is wrong with Nigeria. We have all it takes to make a great, prosperous, technologically advanced nation, still, we are reputed for backwardness,” he lamented.

Maharaj ji said those criticising the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC were just being mischievous, as according to him, religion is not a criterion for performance in office.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He noted that if religion were to be a criterion for performance, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would have done excellently well “because the president is a devoted Muslim, and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor and devoted Christian.

“There is hardly a vicinity where one Christianity and Islam do not thrive. Our Christians profess to be holier than the Pope, while the Muslims claim to be more religious than the Sheikh.

“But it is sad to say that the magnitude of our religious activities has a negative impact on our social life. In spite of our religions, there are lots of abnormalities,” Maharaj ji further lamented.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to think deeply before they voted for the next crop of leaders, saying this should be done as there were among the contestants some that can make the country better.

He also charged those aspiring for public office in 2023 who wanted to make history, to come and seek his divine knowledge.

“Those aspiring to become leaders in the new world order need to come for my divine knowledge, if they are desirous to make history where those before them failed, else they should forget it,” he counselled.

Consultations Ongoing Between Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, Others — APC National Vice Chairman





Maharaj ji to Nigerians: Don’t lose hope in your country