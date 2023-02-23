Joseph Inokotong

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama, and former Beninese President Boni Yayi, have arrived in Abuja ahead of Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections for the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) election mediation mission.

Other members that have arrived in the capital city include former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) Kadre Ouedraogo, former Deputy Chair of the African Union, Dr Erastus Mwencha, former Beninese former Vice President of The Gambia, Fatoumata Tambajang and Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, board member, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation.

Members of the Mission who are in the country to lend their support as former leaders of the sub-region, to the democracy consolidation efforts will on Saturday visit polling stations in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to observe election day procedures and results collation processes.

The mission also includes representatives from Open Society-Africa, including Muthoni Wanyeki, George Kegoro, Director for Policy and Engagement, and Hawa Ba, Division Director for Participation & Expression.

Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Head of the WAEF Secretariat, in a statement on Thursday, noted that members of the mission “will chiefly be on hand to engage key stakeholders including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), international organisations, security authorities, candidates and other key stakeholders, towards ensuring free and fair processes as well as peaceful outcomes.”

She further stated that as a non-partisan platform for past Heads of State and Government, former Presidents of the ECOWAS Commission, and other prominent statesmen in West Africa, “the role of WAEF Mission is to provide advisory, mediation, and conflict resolution support services to the political leaders of the sub-region.”

Last December, WAEF deployed a three-man delegation to Nigeria to undertake a pre-election mediation mission.

The delegation was made up of Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone; Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of the Gambia; and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, former President of the ECOWAS Commission and former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the UNOWAS.

Wealth Dickson Ominabo Communications Officer Goodluck Jonathan Foundation said members of the Mission will remain in the country until the election procedures are peacefully concluded.

The Mission’s engagements in the country will be guided by the experience and wisdom of its members who, as former Presidents and leaders in the sub-region, had managed elections and overseen successful conflict resolution and peace processes.





