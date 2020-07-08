Magu: Panel gets information from persons, documents as sitting continues 

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Ibrahim Magu arrested, EFCC, Doctors, fake medical reports, recovered assets, connive with criminals, Magu
Ibrahim Magu

The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel probing corruption allegations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday continued its sitting.

The panel, which is meeting inside the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, is said to be purring over documents and talking to persons connected to its investigation.

Access was again restricted to unauthorised persons at the premises as personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) manning the centre gate worked on instructions not to allow people in.

It was not clear whether Magu was appearing before the panel at the time of this report as State House correspondents who have a work station at the premises were among those denied access.

Before Wednesday, the anti-graft boss had appeared already for two consecutive days before the panel after which he was taken, on each occasion, to Force Criminal Investigation Bureau (FCID) where he is being detained.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu’s probe creates uncertainty in EFCC
AS the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel probing allegations against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial times Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, commenced its second day of sitting inside the State House Conference entre, Abuja, on Tuesday, there appeared to be uncertainty over the leadership of the commission… Read Full Story

774,000 jobs: Keyamo again disagrees with Senate as Ngige apologises
MINISTER of State for Labour and  Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, says the constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government. Kayano made the admission in an interview with newsmen after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new… Read Full Story

Magu Moved Back To Detention At FCID
The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigative panel, was on Tuesday, moved back to the Force Criminal Investigation Bureau… Read Full Story

US Formally Withdraws From the World Health Organisation
The Trump administration has formally withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), breaking ties with the international health body as the country’s death toll from… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK

You might also like
Latest News

FAAN receives PPEs donation for workers as flight operations resume

Latest News

Sanwo-Olu receives 16 security operations vehicles from Shell

Latest News

Alleged bribery: Another witness indicts Senator Sani as court adjourns till July 9

Latest News

NYSC fixes 2019 batch “B” stream II passing-out for July 16

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More