Magu: Panel gets information from persons, documents as sitting continues
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential panel probing corruption allegations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday continued its sitting.
The panel, which is meeting inside the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, is said to be purring over documents and talking to persons connected to its investigation.
Access was again restricted to unauthorised persons at the premises as personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS) manning the centre gate worked on instructions not to allow people in.
It was not clear whether Magu was appearing before the panel at the time of this report as State House correspondents who have a work station at the premises were among those denied access.
Before Wednesday, the anti-graft boss had appeared already for two consecutive days before the panel after which he was taken, on each occasion, to Force Criminal Investigation Bureau (FCID) where he is being detained.
