Magu, ex-EFCC boss, promoted to AIG prior to retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has confirmed the promotion of former Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mustafa Ibrahim Magu as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

AIG Magu Ibrahim who is proceeding on retirement is the most senior in the CP cadre and missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police from the EFCC.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said, “The 15th Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi also approved the promotion of 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police to DCPs, and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

“Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents having met established requirements.

“The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs.





“The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with Aviation scheme of service.

“The 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include: Peter Ugochukwu Ezebuike, Anambra State Command, Gabriel Onyilo Elaigwu, NIPSS; Ajewole Adebayo, Provost Headquarters Annex, Lagos; Emefile Tony Osifo, 54 PMF Onitsha; Umar Ahmed Chuso, Ops Delta State Command; Mohammed Abubakar Guri, Mopol 45, Abuja; Aina Adesola Police Training School Oyin Akoko; Uduak Otu Ita, Ogun State Command; Sylverster Edogbanya Nnewi Area Command, Anambra; Naziru Bello Kankarofi, Ikot-Ekpene Area Command, Akwa Ibom. Others are Nandel Joseph Gomwalk Life Camp Area Command, FCT; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, Finance and Admin Zone 2, Lagos; Wilson Aniefiok Akpan Ops, Kwara State Command; Morkwap Dongshal, 39 PMF Osun; Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf, Commander 69 PMF Toto, Nasarawa State and Audu Garba Bosso, Area Commander, Ugo-Niyi Orhinmwon, Edo State amongst others.

“The Commission re-confirmed its earlier approval for the rectification and harmonization of promotion date and proper placement of eight Chief Superintendents of Police and subsequently promoted them to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“They are Sunday David Ogenyi; Andrew Simon Ali; Manger Iorlumun Fergus; Juliet Ireju Barasau; Moses Aikuola; Francis Osagie Irabo; Ahijo Ditina Lawson and Ukponge Ephraim.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of another set of 55 CSPs to ACPs, which included; Janet Ademuyiwa Salami, Oyo State Command; Francis Ebhuoma, Lagos State Command; Iliyasu Tanko Doma X Squad, SCID, Kaduna and Ogonnaya Okpara, DPO, Ogui road, Enugu State Command.

“Two Superintendents of Police skipped in the earlier promotion – Adebayo Olayinka and Abdulrazaq Bello, were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police. Some DSPs promoted to SPs were: Ibrahim Lawan Rano, SPU Base 7 Abuja and Lucas Yohanna, Adamawa State Command, Nnadozie Peter, Enugu State Command; Chinemelu Martholomew, Force Headquarters; Christopher Umukoro; Suleiman Yahaya, PPRO Adamawa Command and Umar Sani;

“One thousand, six hundred and ninety eight (1,698) Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police include; Yesuf Umar Faruk, IGPs Secretariat; Okwor Lovina Obiageli, B Division, Awka, Anambra State Command; Esson Aigutun, PMF 38 Akwanga; Roseline Damilola Ogunleye, Ojaoba Division, Osun State; Sunday Ogodo Ogbodo, Enugu State Command; Daniel Ndukwe, PPRO, Enugu State Command; Rabiu Shittu, 24 PMF, Zamfara State Command; Ochenehi Mathew, Commander, Judges Protection Unit, Force Headquarters; Eziulo Susan Uchenna, CPS, Umuahia; Tochukwu Ogalagu, Force Legal Department; Kunde Lovet Hambadoon, Gwagwa Division, FCT; Ugwu Regina, Anambra State Command.

“Also promoted are Iguisi Usunobun, 44 PMF, Abuja; Odetayo Owolabi Iniobong, Ago Okota Division, Lagos; Ani Dennis Ekene, CPS Awka; Johnson Agwu, CPS Onitsha; Grace Ishaya Waziri, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Adigo Peace Uloma, Force PROs Office; Eboko Okwudrichi Egwu, Independence Layout Division, Enugu; Ayuba Felix, Kogi State Command; Eze Chidebere, PRO, Force Medical; Kwaghiri Fanen, Kwara State Command; Obeji Ibeabuchi Eric, CPS Umuahia and Agbelemose Deborah Busola, Ojaoba Division, Kwara Command.

“Others include Obasi, Theresa Nkechi, Anambra Command; Tukur Abdullahi; Opayemi Kadara; Mavi Ogbaudu; Chukwuegbo Nnaemeka; Elvis Ibe; Osondu Ifeanyichukwu, Unit Commander 3PMF, Enugu; Aneke Nkechi Loveth, Intel Command Onitsha; Akuma Igbota Irene Ifeoma, CPS Awka, Ozoeze Victoria Chekwubechukwu; Omeoga Princess, CPS Umuahia; Loveday Chibuike Ukaenyi, Nsukka Division, Enugu, Ambi Kadiri, Nasarawa State Command, Awa Henry Ifeanyi, CP Monitoring Unit, Abia State Command, Ruth Danladi, Crack Squad, FCT Command; Orji Linda, State CID, Port-Harcourt and Idris Ibrahim Shippo

“DSP Musa Garba Kuta, one of the Members of the Police Airwing whose conversion were approved by the Commission was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police while others were promoted to DSPs. They include; ASP Ajama Samuel Timi; Inspector Haliru Badamasi, Inspector Erigbara Franklin; Inspector Ihukor Sixtus Valentine; Inspector Kanja Victor; Inspector Jimoh Samuel; Inspector Ezeme Charles; Inspector Aruleba Kayode and Inspector Adedosu Adeyemi. Others upgraded and promoted to DSPs were; Sgt. Ekheomo Fredrick; Sgt. Oyejobi Olusegun; Sgt. Nweke Chekwube; Sgt Abel Ukpong; Sgt. Uba Shedrach; Sgt. Igba Joseph; Sgt. Ibukun Benson and CPL. Bello Suleiman.

“The Commission also approved the Confirmation of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police ASP11 to ASP 1. They include Egbo Obianuju Rosemary, Department of Operations, Delta State Command; Sanusi Hammari, Sokoto state Command; Zakka Bulus, FCT Command; Elegbe Kudirat Omolola, Lagos Command and Okpaleke Felix, Police Staff College Jos amongst others. .Inspector Kenneth Asogwa, Anambra State Command; Thaddeus Utazi, Zone 13 Zonal Command Ukpo; Aliyu Okajine, FIB, Kaduna and Abdullahi Ndakolo, Niger Command were among the Inspectors elevated to the rank of ASP11.

“Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the promoted Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland. He said the Commission will continue to monitor their performance and will not hesitate to discipline any Officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.”