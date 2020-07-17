Magu: Civil society organisations condemn position of global anti-corruption groups

AS investigation continues to ascertain the culpability of the former acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu in the allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him, a Coalition of 24 Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance and Electoral Integrity in Nigeria (C24) on Friday described as baseless and biased the position of global anti-corruption international groups over the steps taken so far by the Federal Government.

It will be recalled that global anti-corruption international groups, Lucas Manes of Re: Common, Nicholas Hildyard of Corner House and Simon Taylor of Globalwitness– all European organisations and Olanrewaju Suraju of the HEDA in Nigeria blackmailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption.

In a statement jointly signed by the Executive Director, Ambassadors for Accountability (AA), Comrade Ogalagu and Director, National Council Of Child Right Advocate in Nigeria (NACCRAN), Hajia Zainab Mohammed, on behalf of other groups, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the so-called international group, through C24 findings, was assembled by its Nigerian friends to do a hatchet job of blackmailing President Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

According to the statement, these Nigerian friends who invited these ‘Oyibos’ are accomplices to the allegations levelled against Ibrahim Magu as their mission is very clear, to rubbish the creative initiatives of the Honourable Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, discharging his duties efficiently.

“The same people have been sponsoring malicious publications against the Honourable Minister, using a notorious online paper known for doing hatchet jobs through blackmails.

“Genuine anti-corruption fights are not selective and this is what the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari has demonstrated by allowing one of his chief security heads to be investigated. If such weighty allegations by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation is considered inconsequential by this purported international anti-corruption group, then it is very clear that the group is not in the status of anti-corruption fighting organizations.

“They are commercial blackmailers usually paid to do such jobs and that suggests what their mission in all these entails.” It noted.

The statement, therefore, advised Nigerians, who usually internationalize Nigerian domestic issues very negatively at the slighted prompt to discontinue such practices because it dents the image of the country overseas to the detriment of other Nigerians.

It continued: “The ongoing investigation of Magu and his cohorts still remain in the realms of the allegation. But applying measures of blackmail against Malami and destroying of sources of evidence, as witnessed by some persons who broke into NFIU at night to destroy and cart away computers with vital information regarding this Magu’s case, is a clear indication that some people are indeed trying to obstruct investigation to cover up their crimes.

“Magu was dear to President Muhammadu Buhari as he sent his name twice to National Assembly for confirmation, despite his rejection yet Mr President left him to act as the Chairman of the EFCC for five years. The fact that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the investigation of Magu is a pointer to his maxim of belonging to nobody and belonging to everybody. It shows impartial and non-subjective approach with no sacred cows.

“The President could have announced his outright sack as an appointee of the government in an acting capacity.” It stressed.

It will be recalled that embattled EFCC boss, Magu spent ten days at Police custody during his trial by Justice Salami led Presidential Panel to investigate him.

