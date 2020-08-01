Magu attacks Salami panel •Accuses panel of using looters against him

Latest NewsTop News
By Saliu Gbadamosi | Abuja
Ibrahim Magu arrested, EFCC, Doctors, fake medical reports, recovered assets, connive with criminals, Magu
Ibrahim Magu

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has accused  the presidential panel probing the activities of the anti-graft commission under his leadership of being hostile to him anytime he attempts to take  up issue with those testifying against him.

He made the accusation against the panel, chaired by Justice Isa Ayo Salami, a retired president of the Court of Appeal,  hrough one of his lawyers, Tosin Ojaomo, in a statement entitled ‘10 pertinent questions for Salamiled panel over Magu’,  which was issued on Friday. The setting up of the panel by President Muhammadu Buhari followed a memo written by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), containing some allegations against Magu.

Apart from allegations contained in the Malami’s memo, other accusations have since surfaced against the suspended EFCC boss. “Why is the panel hostile to Mr Magu anytime he tries to take up issues with those invited to testify against  him?” Ojaomo asked.

The lawyer wondered why the panel is inviting suspects facing EFCC trial to give evidence against Magu. He questioned  the basis of the panel’s invitation to a senior lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who he stated is “a lawyer that is  defending the looters of our common patrimony, especially those who are under EFCC’s investigations and trial.”

Ojaomo said: “Is it not curious that while the lawyer to Magu, Wahab Shittu, deliberately refused to disclose what transpired before the panel, Ozekhome and Obla issued statements and made public what transpired before the panel?

“What is the propriety of the panel’s invitation to a disgruntled official of the EFCC, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu, to come and testify against Mr Magu while the said Dalhatu is under investigation for misconduct and fraternising with suspects?

“What is the justification for the panel’s invitation of another senior lawyer, Godwin Obla (SAN), who is currently facing  EFCC’s trial with an indicted judge of the Federal High Court? “Is it not strange that Obla made a damning revelation on what transpired before the panel and went ahead to demand his outrageous legal fees of N763 million and the striking out of the charge against him?

“How come that a fact-finding panel over allegations of corruption against Mr  Magu has now turned to a platform where certain individuals who have issues against the suspended EFCC boss are being invited to testify against him?

“There is the need to ask this important question: Has any witness testified that he or she gave xyz amount to Mr Magu in order to compromise cases before him? “Why is it that the Salamiled panel is yet to serve and confront Mr Magu with  all the allegations against him and  at are the terms of reference of the panel?”

Magu was arrested on July 6 and taken before the panel sitting at the Presidential Villa and subsequently spent nine days in police detention, during which he was suspended as EFCC acting chairman. While his police details were withdrawn, his residence at Karu, Abuja, was searched. Mohammed Umar has since been named as the new acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The Salami panel is expected to resume its sitting on Tuesday, 4 August. It had adjourned on Tuesday for the Eid-el-Kabir festival.  “There is the need to ask this important question: Has any witness testified that he or she gave xyz amount to Mr Magu in order to compromise cases before him?

“Why is it that the  Salamiled the panel is yet to serve and confront Mr Magu with all the allegations against him and what are the terms of  reference of the panel?”

Magu was arrested on July 6 and taken before the panel sitting at the Presidential Villa and subsequently spent nine days in police detention, during which he was suspended as EFCC acting chairman. While his police details were withdrawn, his residence at Karu, Abuja, was searched. Mohammed Umar has since been named as the new acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The Salami panel is expected to resume its sitting on Tuesday, 4 August. It had adjourned on Tuesday for the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

No inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to FG’s creditors —Afenifere

Coronavirus

Nigeria records new 462 COVID-19 cases, total now 43,151

Latest News

Boko Haram mortar attack in Maiduguri kills seven people

Latest News

114 years after, US organisation apologises for putting African man on display in zoo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More