Magistrate Court remands journalist in Katsina

A Magistrates’ Court II sitting in Katsina has ordered the remand of Leadership Online Newspaper editor, Zuhair Ali Ibrahim, following a police request to keep him in custody pending investigations into a petition filed by the Councillor of Doro Ward, Bindawa Local Government, Abubakar Nuhu.

The petition stemmed from a report published by Leadership Hausa Online on September 7, in which one Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’adu accused the councillor of defrauding him of ₦30 million.

According to the report, Alhaji Sa’adu claimed he was a benefactor of the councillor, whom he trusted and supported, only for Nuhu to betray that trust by allegedly swindling him of the funds.

The editor, Zuhair, reportedly sought the councillor’s reaction before publishing the story but was unsuccessful. The report was eventually published with the allegations against Nuhu.

Following the publication, the councillor petitioned the police, leading to Zuhair’s arrest in Zaria last Monday. During interrogation, the journalist explained how he sourced the story and detailed his efforts to obtain the councillor’s side of the matter.

Sources revealed that several prominent figures attempted to mediate, including Alhaji Shafi’i Duwan, a political adviser to Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda; a member of the House of Representatives representing Mani/Bindawa, Alhaji Yusuf Ibrahim Jargaba; and Malam Danjuma Katsina.

Despite initially agreeing to a truce, the councillor reportedly reneged on his promises and insisted on pursuing the case. Observers believe he is attempting to intimidate the journalist and silence critical reporting against him.

