Magboro gas pipeline leakage: NNPC allays residents, motorists fear

Following a gas pipeline rupture along Magboro, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday allayed fears of motorists and residents within the area.

It stated that the pipeline break was caused by a construction company carrying out excavation work in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Corporation’s spokesperson, Kennie Obateru in Abuja.

It said the leakage was promptly contained through the efforts of the NNPC team, officials from the Lagos State Government, and other stakeholders.

It assured that repair work had commenced with a view to restoring gas supply as soon as possible.

The statement also quoted Faruk Usman, Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company( NGMC), a subsidiary of the Corporation as saying that: “The impacted section of the pipeline has been isolated and the pipeline depressurised such that it poses no danger to the public.”

The corporation urged members of the public to go about their duties normally as all safety measures had been put in place to avert any danger.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Magboro gas pipeline leakage Magboro gas pipeline leakage

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Magboro gas pipeline leakage Magboro gas pipeline leakage

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE