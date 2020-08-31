Maersk Line suspends peak season surcharge on Nigerian bound cargoes

Maersk Line has instructed its commercial department to stop applying the peak season surcharge from 1st September 2020.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the Head of Public Relations of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Rakiya Zubairu, this is in response to protests by the NSC which recently convened a meeting of the Organized Private Sector to deliberate on the astronomical peak season surcharge imposed by shipping lines calling at Nigerian ports.

“Following the protest by the NSC over the Peak Season Surcharge imposed by foreign shipping lines, the Union of African Shippers’ Council (UASC), subsequently backed the NSC’s call for immediate suspension of the peak season surcharge calling it a violation of previous UASC/European Community Shipowners Association (ECSA) agreement, which requires prior, mutual and reasonable notification of UASC and PMAWCA by individual shipping companies before any such imposition of a new tariff, surcharges or increase in transport cost is introduced.

“A letter signed by Lara Lana, MD of MAERSK Nigeria and addressed to the ES/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, stated that ‘our principals in our Head Office have informed us of your letter with subject reference increase in peak season surcharge’.

“The letter further stated that ‘we would like to thank you for the supporting document you shared shedding light on the meeting between the ECSA and UASC’,” the NSC statement read.

Recall that foreign shipping lines had imposed Peak Season Surcharge of above $1000Dollars on all Nigerian bound cargoes.

