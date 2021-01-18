Madu takes over as acting NSCDC CG, as Gana bows out

THE Deputy Commandant General of Commandant-General (DCG) Operation, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hilary Kelechi Madu has taken over as the acting Commandant General (CG) of the corps.

NSCDC Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Monday, retired from the service, following the expiration of his tenure on January 17, 2021.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Gana officially handed over to Madu who is the most senior officer in the corps at a brief ceremony at the NSCDC headquarters, Abuja.

After the short handing over ceremony, it was learnt the new acting Commandant-General addressed the staff that he has fully taken over and sought for their cooperation.

Gana’s tenure was extended by the federal government for six months when his tenure expired in July, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has felicitated the outgone Commandant-General (CG), Gana on of his 58th birthday.

Aliyu in a birthday message to Gana, on Monday, commended him for his invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of the country.

“I am pleased to join other family and friends in felicitating with you on your birthday.

“Your reign as the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has witnessed a lot of growth and progress within the NSCDC, especially at a time when the nation needs it most.

“Your invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of our country Nigeria cannot be underestimated.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you wisdom, guidance and good health to discharge your duties,’’ Aliyu prayed.

