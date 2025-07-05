Mádé Kuti releases “Wait and See” ahead of upcoming album

Acclaimed Afrobeat artist Mádé Kuti has released his new single, Wait and See, describing it as a reflective piece that explores the consequences of personal choices and the quiet power of inner contentment.

Known for blending his rich musical heritage with socially conscious themes, Mádé once again taps into universal truths with Wait and See, delivering a soulful anthem that speaks to anyone navigating the complexities of modern life.

Built around the age-old philosophy of “you reap what you sow,” the track is a melodic meditation on the need for patience, self-awareness, and emotional responsibility. With his signature horns, layered instrumentation, and introspective lyrics, Mádé crafts a soundscape that is as thought-provoking as it is rhythmically compelling.

“I’m excited to share Wait and See with the world,” says Mádé Kuti. “This song is a reflection of my own experiences and observations, and I hope it inspires listeners to reflect on their own lives and priorities.”

At its core, Wait and See urges listeners to take ownership of their actions, find peace in what they already possess, and work earnestly towards a meaningful form of happiness — one that isn’t tied to external validation.

The song’s message resonates in a time when people often feel pressured to chase more, be more, and have more. Mádé gently challenges this mindset with lyrical wisdom that encourages self-reflection over competition, and fulfillment over excess.

The chorus subtly reinforces this theme with an invitation to “mind your business, work on your happiness,” and let time reveal the fruit of one’s labor. It’s not just a catchy phrase — it’s a quiet call to intentional living.

Wait and See also serves as the latest preview from Mádé’s highly anticipated album, Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From — a project that promises to be a personal and philosophical journey through the meaning of joy, growth, and human connection.

With this new single, Mádé Kuti continues to establish himself as a distinct voice in Afrobeat’s evolving story — honoring the legacy of his grandfather Fela and father Femi, while boldly carving out his own identity through reflective storytelling and modern sonic experimentation.

