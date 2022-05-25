Made by Africa, Loved by the World: Meta launches Africa Day campaign

AS part of its Africa Day celebrations today, Meta has announced the return of its global campaign ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’, which was first launched in 2021. Aimed at amplifying the voices and stories of people and businesses from across Africa that are impacting the world, this year’s campaign spotlights eight creators, innovators and SMBs who are making a name for themselves not only in Africa but globally and are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

As part of the on-platform and marketing campaign, Meta has partnered with local filmmakers to bring to life eight phenomenal stories. Alongside this will run a dedicated global and local Instagram campaign featuring partnerships with African content creators, a community Reels challenge, the development of a specially designed AR filter inspired by #AfricaMade, as well as a series of free open virtual training sessions via the Meta Africa page, dedicated to all SMBs and Creators from across Africa.

Speaking about the campaign, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “I’m truly excited to be bringing back ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ for the second year running. This campaign is about showcasing the incredible talents we have here on the continent and the African people and businesses that are not only contributing to the global agenda but are forging their own paths. At Meta, we remain invested in Africa and know that this is home to some of the world’s most talented and inspired individuals, and we look forward to hearing just some of these stories through our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign.”

