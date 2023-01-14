Madam, you’re too materialistic jare… money is not everything

My only focus when I retire is my financial well-being. I just want to be so rich, live life to the fullest, travel around the world, visit my kids and be a super grandma. Mrs. Oxbridge explained while at an evening women’s fellowship with other church members after the morning service.

Sixty-five-year-old, Mrs. Oxbridge attends a prestigious Anglican church close to her neighbourhood in Ikoyi, Lagos. She’s been a member of the women’s society for as long as she can remember. It was her childhood church; she was baptized as a baby there. She practically knows all the names of the church Clerics, Rectors, and Preachers.

Though her late husband’s church was a different one, she managed to get her husband to join her own church a few months after marriage. Her five children were also baptized there until they all moved overseas.

Amen and Amen answered by all members present. Everyone prays for a prosperous retirement but not everyone has the blessings of being prosperous at retirement, exclaimed another member of the women’s fellowship group.

Can we start the prayer meeting now? It seems we are getting distracted from spiritual things to carnal things like money. Please let us pray. Does anyone have a prayer request here? Please write it down on paper and drop it in the prayer bag.

Let’s all bow down and continue the prayers.

Mrs. Oxbridge felt slighted and took an excuse to use the restroom, while the prayer was going on.

After the prayer session, two women went towards Mrs. Oxbridge and apologized to her saying they felt she was cut off from the entire meeting.

Please give us more gist about your financial wellbeing jare… Hmmm…I have nothing more to say since you all sat there looking at the other members ridicule me while you were all talking. Since when did financial issues become carnal, and if we don’t talk about money here where do we talk about it? How many of you even have any money in your account sef? Mrs. Oxbridge asked arrogantly looking directly into their eyes.

Answer me now, se bi I am the carnal one.





Every woman’s financial well-being should be taken seriously and this new year we should all work together to achieve something concrete and beautiful for our lives.

For example, I am a widow, my children have all gone abroad what more should I be looking at?

But Madam you’re too materialistic jare…money is not everything o, one of the fellowship women countered.

Ahhh… what did you just say? Oh, so how did you get here today? You drive the most expensive car in this church, you live in the highbrow area in Ikoyi then you come and say gibberish that money is not everything…that’s the statement that you use to keep poor people poor abi… Mrs. Oxbridge answered with a high tone of voice and some attitude.

But it’s true, retorted Mrs. Grange.

Ok o, when you’ve finished deceiving others let me know. Mrs. Oxbridge replied Mrs. Grange

It’s obvious to me now, that it’s always the rich that says money is not everything, meanwhile when they were poor, money was everything and more.

Shior…Mrs. Oxbridge hissed and walked away to her 2022 Model Range Rover Sport and drove away.

To be continued…

Hope you had a good read on this one today.

Please share your views. Is money really everything?

