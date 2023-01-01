‘Madam apple put yourself in May’s shoes,’ Nigerians lampoon Judy Edochie over ‘insensitive’ post

Some Nigerians on social media have called out Judy Austin, the second wife of popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, over her recent statement where she described herself as the apple of the eye of her husband.

Judy Austin, who recently took to Instagram to pour encomium on herself said she’s the most beautiful woman in the world.

She added that she’s God’s precious gift to the world and the Apple of her husband, Yul Edochie’s eye.

Posting a picture of herself, she captioned, “Her Excellency. Ijele Nwanyi Owkuluokalisia. The most beautiful woman in the world. Beautiful In and Out. God’s precious Gift to this world.

“An Angel with a Heart of Gold. Apple of her husband’s eyes. The best Mother in the world. The best sister and daughter to her family. The most loyal and caring friend.”

The post however seems not to have gone down well with some Nigerians on social media who took to Facebook to call out the actress over her claim of being the apple of her husband’s eye.

Those who reacted to the development wondered how Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, should address herself if the second wife is claiming to be the apple of the eye of the actor.

Reacting to the development, a Facebook user Peter Akin Babayemi wrote, “Madam apple, put yourself in his first wife’s shoes, and if you’re an apple, what’s the one at home?”

Another user, Nwadimkpa Daniel said, “So the first wife is the Mango of Yul’s eyes abi?”

“Please, which husband, the one you had two children with or the one you stole from another woman when you are still married to the first? Madam. PRESIDENT OF ASSOCIATION OF HOME BREAKERS.” Ibenye Chinyere.





Chukwudum Eugene said, “Devil is Yul Edochie’s apple eyes. Mrs May Edochie is real & you’re the devil in someone’s life.”

Another Facebook user, Bless Blessed wrote, “JUDY, you are just being desperately…

Why did you leave your husband and desperately trying to destroy his HOME?? GOD WILL REWARD YOU WITH THE MEASURE YOU ARE USING NOW ON MADAM MAY!!”

“It has always been like that so it is not a new thing. The new wife is always the apple of the husband’s eye. Stay for some years first and get shrink a little and see if you are still that acclaimed apple. Don’t tell us again, just enjoy your apple time.” Aliyu Abdullahi opined.

Yul Edochie’s love affair has been a trending topic since he publicly announced fellow actor, Judy Austin as his second wife, a decision that was critically rejected by May Edochie, his wife of about two decades.