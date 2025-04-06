MACBAN promises collaboration with Benue govt to restore peace

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, has pledged to collaborate with the state, particularly Benue South senatorial district, to ensure peace reigns in the area.

The state chairman of MACBAN, Risku Mohammed, made this statement on Sunday during a press conference held in Makurdi.

Mohammed, who expressed concern about the linking of Fulanis with kidnapping and other insecurities in Benue South zone, stated their readiness to work with state and local governments to enhance security in the zone.

According to the MACBAN state chairman, who spoke in his local language but was interpreted by his state secretary, Ibrahim Galma, the peace committees established in some areas of the senatorial district have started yielding positive results.

He said, “I am surprised by recent events. They accuse Fulani of kidnapping. I visited all the traditional rulers in Otukpo to allow us to form peace committees, involving our youth, to jointly combat banditry.

“If we unite in this fight, there will be no place for them to hide. I have requested their support, but if they do not agree, there is little I can do. I appeal to the people of Otukpo, including the chairman and all security agencies, to let us establish a peace committee. It will be easier to track down these criminals.”

He added that he had made several attempts to meet with the chairman of Otukpo Local Government to propose ideas to address insecurity in the ancient town without success.

He assured his members’ commitment to providing maximum cooperation and working with security forces, locals, and traditional rulers.

In a swift response, the Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Maxwell Ogiri, refuted claims of being inaccessible.

The chairman stated, “The assertion that attempts were made to meet with me is untrue. However, I know of someone said to be the Fulani leader in the area, known as the Ardo. I have his contact details and have tried to reach out to him multiple times without success. I later discovered he does not reside in Otukpo Local Government but rather in Ohimini.”