MACBAN part and parcel of endorsement of ranching in Plateau State —Professor Wade

In this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, the Director-General, Research and Documentation, Government House and Secretary, SLTP, Professor Johnn Wade, speaks on the fear being expressed by MACBAN over the SLTP.

MACBAN has rejected a bill for the establishment of the SLTP on the grounds that they were not carried along. What is the position of the government on this?

I want to point out that MACBAN, in a letter of complaint dated 27 October, 202I, raised quite a lot of questions on the bill that is before the state House Assembly. They alleged that the bill was meant to result in ‘a law banning open grazing in the entire state’ and that the aim was to expel the Fulani, their culture and their heritage from the state. They condemned what they described as ‘outright violation and abuse’ of their constitutional human rights, especially their right to ‘live in any part of the country of their choice and embark on any lawful business of their choice without any let, hindrance, restriction or molestation’, among other things. The group perceived the contents of the bill as obnoxious and a grand design to displace them. In January this year, the group wrote another letter signed by one Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, Chairman, MACBAN, Plateau State chapter and Mr Salisu Isa Muhammad, Legal Adviser, MACBAN, Plateau State chapter. Just like the previous letter, they averred, among other things, that ranching was alien to them, capital-intensive and unaffordable; incompatibility of livestock breed in relation to vulnerability to diseases, slow production, growth and development. They repeatedly quoted parts and clauses related to the issuance and procedure for ranching permits for individuals or communities, offences and penalties for violations, establishment of staff, ranch administration, marshals, etc.

Did the state House of Assembly subject the bill to public hearing and notify the group because their major grouse is that they were not adequately briefed to be able to articulate their position?

The signatories, including the state chairman of MACBAN, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, have been stakeholders and have been contributing to this administration’s policy direction in the implementation of the widely accepted and adopted ranching programme. At different fora, which include one hosted by the Humanitarian Dialogue on 26th–27th October, 2021 at Crispan Suites and Events Center, Rayfield, Jos, on the theme ‘Roundtable for the Implementation of Peace Agreements and Relevant White Papers in Plateau State’ and the public hearing on the SLTP bill on Wednesday, 26 January, 2022 the MACBAN chairman denied being carried along on the ranching issues or knowing anything about the bill. In all these instances, we were aware that an executive bill titled ‘A Bill for a Law to Establish the Plateau State Livestock Transformation Programme (SLTP) and for Other Matters Connected, 2020’ bearing exactly the same title quoted by the complainants was submitted to the House of Assembly. The bill is being quoted and interpreted to suit their purpose and interest. The parts and clauses being quoted are those related to penalties for violations, while the good and beneficial parts that constitute the entire spirit of the bill are ignored. Ironically, all the purported parts and clauses that are of interest and concern to the complainants were lifted verbatim from the executive bill purported to be unauthorised.

What part of the bill is that?

The complainants quoted clauses 3(iii) and (viii), which prohibit open rearing and grazing, trespassing and nuisance with attendant penalties as unfavourable to them; yet ignored seven (7) other clauses, viz: (i), (ii), (iv), (v), (vi), (vii), and (viii) that are for common good and economic benefits in terms of promoting mutual coexistence, environmental protection and husbandry. Furthermore, the claims that these clauses are meant to rob and annihilate Fulani herders through the enactment and enforcement of the bill when it becomes a law is a misnomer in the light of substantially beneficial clauses that offer protection to all and sundry. Revolt and security breach of law and order can only be caused by criminal(s), which substantial concerned Fulani herders have repeatedly abhorred and condemned. The correlations with happenings in Benue State is grossly misleading and the SLTP Bill in Plateau State has been prepared to suit our peculiarities as a first principle of adopting ranching as best practice.

The group also claimed that a portion of the bill which provides for the establishment of the state ranching administration and marshal corps, if implemented, will further promote crisis. What is the state government’s intention with clause?

This forms the basis for an organised ranch with relevant facilities for the benefit of all. The claim that knowing the perennial ethnic and religious crises that engulfed Plateau in the past and that are currently happening in some parts of the state, some marshals will use the medium to discriminate against the Fulani herders and may cause serious mayhem. These assumptions or deductions are preposterous and unfair to the administrative outfit and lawful agency established with mandate to protect life and property. We must strive to have faith in our system.

It is worth noting that the Northern Governors Forum has since unanimously adopted ranching as a policy throughout Northern Nigeria. The allegations of political or religious bias by any group are therefore baseless. Also, I want to say that while it is within the rights of the MACBAN leadership to complain or make their positions clear on issues, they must understand the grievous implications of their write-up and avoid misleading their members and the general public. MACBAN leadership should not continue indulging in self-contradiction or grandstanding, when clearly and evidentially they were part and parcel of unanimous submission and endorsement of ranching suitable to our peculiarities. We note too that many indigenous people, including their kith and kin in the target communities, are looking forward to the early commencement of implementation.

Most critical and worthy of note is that the chairman, Muhammad Nuru Abdullahi, had led members of the MACBAN executive council to several townhall/stakeholders’ engagements and meetings in Government House, involving traditional rulers, religious (CAN and JNI) leaders, ethnic nationalities, development associations as represented by Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), youth and women groups, the media, civil society organisations (CSOs), etc, during the over three years (2017-2020) deliberations on ranching matters. Several of such meetings were presided over by the governor himself. I remember that sometime in August 2018, the Director-General, Research and Documentation made a public presentation on ‘Interrogating Government Policy Response to Farmer-Herder Conflict in Nigeria’ during the Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Region summit on sustainable peace and security in Northern Nigeria. After the presentation, the MACBAN state chairman, on behalf of his association, commended the presentation, which brought into sharp focus fundamental issues about the planned policy and that truly was the way to go with good planning over time scale that would allow complete adaptation by practitioners of open grazing.

It is an irony that where ranching was unanimously adopted by stakeholders in the state, with its attendant benefits, and a proposed law being enacted by the government in order to consolidate and sustain the policy, the complainants are expressing concerns only on penalties for violations of smooth enforcement.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE