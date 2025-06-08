MACBAN decries member’s death, activities of rustlers in Benue

The Miyeiti Ala Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, has stated that about 1,185 cows and 54 sheep belonging to their members have been rustled between the middle of May and early June this year.

They also claimed that some youths attacked their members at North Bank in Makurdi last Tuesday, which resulted in the death of one of them.

The state chairman and secretary of the association, Ardo Risku and Ibrahim Galma, respectively, stated this while raising the alarm of a threat to life and intimidation in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday.

According to the group leaders, one of their members, identified as Sanni Hassan, was killed at North Bank, Makurdi, by suspected Tiv youths.

They also alleged that 1,185 cows were rustled between the middle of May and June 2, in Agatu and Guma local government areas of the state and added that police in the state have recovered 162 cows.

The statement read, “In the middle of May, 2025, 150 cows belonging to Umar Rabiu and another 130 cows of another herder were rustled in Agatu LGA of Benue State.

“Recently, a total number of 905 cows and 54 sheep belonging to Abubakar Abdullahi, Babangida Hassan, Samaila Baba and Sanni Hassan were rustled in June 2, 2025, close to Yogbo community in Guma LGA of Benue State.

“Benue State Police Command intercepted the rustlers and recovered 162 cows, of which 33 were injured, leaving 743 cows and 54 sheep unrecovered.

“The owners of the cows came to Makurdi to claim the recovered ones by the police last Tuesday, but they were attacked along the expressway close to Laafia garage in North Bank by suspected Tiv youths, leading to the death of Sanni Hassan.”

The group called on the state government, Benue State Police Command and other security agencies in the state to investigate and arrest the killers of their member and the rustlers.

They also solicited support from the state government for their members whose cattle were rustled and the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin James, said that he received a report and that security operatives were already investigating the matter and urged the association to be patient until the outcome of the investigation.

“We received such reports that the police is investigating the matter. I urge the MACBAN to be patient until the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.

Also contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, who confirmed the killing of a member of the association, and rustling and recovery of some cows did not give the total number of rustled and recovered cows.

She said, “It’s true, the command has recovered some cows from rustlers and the killing of their member at North Bank.”

Edet appealed to criminals to desist from rustling of cows so as not to further heighten tension in the state, and warned that the command would deal ruthlessly with anyone trying to cause mayhem in the state.

