The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has confirmed the killing of 64 herders in less than 48 hours in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The killings were allegedly carried out in a reprisal attack following the killing of Lumma Baale community’s traditional ruler and an unconfirmed number of residents during an overnight attack on Saturday.

The Chairman of MACBAN in Niger State, Ardo Umar Lapai, disclosed this during a joint press briefing by MACBAN, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Gan Allah Fulbe Development Association and Mobgal Fulbe in Minna.

Lapai, who spoke on behalf of the groups, said the Fulani victims were killed at dawn in Wawa and Gada Oli communities.

He condemned the killings and called on the state government and relevant security agencies to take decisive steps to end the recurring violence in the area.

According to him, 64 bodies of herders killed between Saturday and Sunday had so far been recovered and buried.

He said, “The associations’ representatives from the affected communities indicated that over 64 Fulani people had been buried following the attack.

“We are calling on the Niger State Government not only to urgently deploy securities to the area to protect the residents in order to restore peace and order but also ensure that those responsible for the killings are brought to justice,” he stated.