MacArthur Foundation pledges more support for Nigeria’s democracy growth 

…as PAACA louds Foundation’s commitment to credible elections



The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Center in Africa (PAACA) has commended the MacArthur Foundation for its sustained support in deepening electoral integrity and civic awareness across Nigeria.

PAACA Executive Director Ezenwa Nwagwu stated this when he led his team on a courtesy to the MacArthur Foundation country office in Abuja to present its “We the People Memorandum” on Electoral Reforms to Dr. Kole Shettima, Africa Director of the Foundation’s Nigeria Office.

Speaking during the visit, PAACA Executive Director, Ezenwa Nwagwu, highlighted how the Foundation’s support enabled not only citizen engagement in town halls across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, but also meaningful side interactions with journalists and civil society organisations.

“It was truly enriching to meet while holding the town hall engagements journalists and Civil Societies, who are also invested in credible elections,” Nwagwu said.

“We were able to organise focused training sessions that helped journalists better understand their critical role, not just in reporting elections, but in shaping narratives, promoting civic education, and holding leaders accountable,” he added.

Nwagwu added that the opportunity to bridge knowledge gaps, both among citizens and the media, was one of the most fulfilling aspects of the project.

“What you find out there is that many people survive on rumours or hearsay and often lack reliable information about the electoral process,” he explained.

“At the same time, there are those who understand the system but are held back by disappointment and disillusionment from past elections. This project helped to break that cycle, and your support made it possible.”

Nwagwu said that the recommendations drawn from the memorandum have already been presented to both the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the National Assembly.

“We thank you for your support,” he added.

In response, Dr. Kole Shettima, Africa Director of the MacArthur Foundation, commended the PAACA team for undertaking the challenging task of traveling across the country to gather citizens’ views.

He reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to continue to support the growth of democracy in Nigeria through funding of projects that promote credible elections and citizens awareness.

He said that ahead of the 2027 elections, the foundation will work with partners in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Dr Shettima emphasized the need for early preparation toward the 2027 general elections, stressing that building stronger institutional frameworks is key to addressing Nigeria’s recurring electoral challenges.

“Whatever work you want to do must start early,” Dr. Shettima advised, expressing hope that reforms and broader engagement would lead to better outcomes in the next election cycle.

The “We the People” memorandum, developed from nationwide consultations, reflects citizens’ recommendations aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s electoral processes and rebuilding trust in democratic institutions.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE