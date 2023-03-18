Israel Arogbonlo

Nigeria’s sensational comedian, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni has delivered his polling unit, Chevy View Estate Gate, Lekki/Ikate, for the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in the gubernatorial poll in the State.

In the announced result, LP had 339 votes against while candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, who polled 63 and 5, respectively.

A total of 11 votes out of the 1,075 registered voters were declared invalid.

2023 Governorship Election.

MY PU – Chevy View Estate Gate

AAC -1

ADC- 4

APC- 63

LP- 339

PDP- 5 pic.twitter.com/r7deLbM2If — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) March 18, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…





2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…