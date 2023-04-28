Following a successful mentorship session in Lagos earlier in March, the Macallan-sponsored fashion workshop by Nigerian creative designer, Mai Atafo, has been extended to the city of Abuja. The initiative, which is aimed at educating budding fashion enthusiasts and creatives, was held on Sunday, April 23, in Maitama, Abuja.

With the theme ‘Fashion conversations’, the workshop brought together young fashion entrepreneurs and creatives to engage designer, Mai Atafo, in one-on-one conversations about the commercialisation of the fashion industry, running a successful business, fashion branding and more. While the Lagos edition, held on March 26, 2023, gave access to 40 young designers, the Abuja workshop took it up a notch, catering for 50 fashion enthusiasts.

The young designers, who aim to drive Nigeria’s fashion industry to achieve its projected $2.56 billion by 2027, gained insights on how to conceptualise the right strategies and leverage them for industry growth. Atafo emphasised the need for creativity and innovation in the industry and encouraged the mentees to strive for excellence and quality in their work.

Speaking on The Macallan’s long-standing collaboration with Atafo and its continued investment in the fashion industry, the whisky’s Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Hammed Adebiyi, stated, “As a brand that values distinctive character and outstanding quality, we are proud to be associated with an initiative that promotes excellence. Events like the Fashion Conversations are crucial for the growth of the fashion industry in Nigeria, and we are committed to investing in such forward-thinking initiatives.”

Mai Atafo, speaking on the Abuja event, said: “It is a delight to bring the Fashion Conversations to Abuja. The Lagos edition was a success, and it prompted us to expand the Abuja session. Our goal is to provide a platform for fashion enthusiasts who are uniquely poised to become masters in their craft. And by collaborating with partners like The Macallan, we are able to focus our efforts on delivering as promised.”

One of the aspiring designers, Uguma Emmanuel, a 27-year-old bespoke tailor, expressed that he was thrilled to be a part of The Macallan and Mai Atafo’s fashion workshop. “As a young fashion enthusiast, I was eager to learn about the business side of the fashion industry,” she said.

“I got the opportunity to gain practical skills in marketing and branding while networking with other young creatives.”

The Macallan announced Mai Atafo as one of its influencer icons in October 2021, in line with its exclusive collaboration with exceptional brands and individuals who have excelled in their fields. Following a three-year break from the runway, the whisky brand and Atafo co-hosted a specially-curated luxurious fashion show, The Atelier, on November 20, 2022.

The Macallan has been recognised for its outstanding quality and distinctive character, reflecting the uncompromised excellence pursued by its founding father, Alexander Reid, since establishment in 1824.

The ultra-prestige brand has plans to launch an exclusive collection in Nigeria within the coming weeks.