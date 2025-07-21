MAAUN varsity president urges investment in education

Professor Adamu Gwarzo, President of MAAUN Group of Universities, has urged parents to provide their children with quality education, stating that it is an investment in their future.

According to him, “Education is the future and the future is education. When you give your children quality education, you are investing in their future.”

Professor Gwarzo then appealed “to parents and guardians to invest in basic education, stressing that it’s the foundation upon which students build when they go to university for higher education”.

He added that no amount of money spent on children to acquire a sound and qualitative education will be wasted.

According to him, “in fact, it is the best heritable legacy one can bequeath on children that cannot be withdrawn from them in future.”

He announced the donation of a 30-seater luxurious bus to Intercontinental Schools in Kano.

Prof. Gwarzo made this announcement during the Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the school, which took place on Saturday, July 19, 2025. He expressed that the gesture was in recognition of the school’s outstanding academic performance, highlighting that it is one of the best secondary schools in Kano.

He encouraged the college founders to place greater emphasis on innovation, fostering critical thinking among students and equipping them with the necessary tools and skills to meet future challenges.

He also charged the school to introduce bilingual studies with a view to producing students without borders, which would enable them to work anywhere in the world.

Prof. Gwarzo also announced cash prizes for best graduating students as students who came first in Nursery, primary and secondary schools were given N1 million each while those who came second and third went home with N500,000 each.

Speaking at the occasion, the Founders of the College, Engr. Yusuf Baba and Hajia Hadiza Nuhu Yusuf Baba commended Prof. Gwarzo for identifying with the school.

They also expressed appreciation for donating the vehicle which according to them would go a long way in enhancing teaching and learning in the college.

The college honoured Prof. Gwarzo with an award for his unwavering commitment towards promoting education in the country and beyond.

Among the management staff of University that accompanied Prof. Gwarzo included President of MAAUN, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Israr, Vice President Administration, Dr. Habib Awais Abubakar,

and Vice President MAAUN Niger, Dr. Shu’aibu Tanko.

Others were Dean, Postgraduate School, Prof. Ahmad Maigari Ibrahim, Director, Institute of Africa Higher Education Research and Innovation (IAHERI), Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Haruna, and Vice President Campus Life, Dr. Hamza Garba and Dr. Bala Mohammad Tukur, Director, Linkages and Collaboration, among others.

