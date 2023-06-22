The founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Niger (MAAUN), Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has stated that the donation of a house to one of his longest-serving security guards, Malam Umar Mohammed Sanda, was intended to provide him with a comfortable place to live with his family.

During the presentation of the house keys to Malam Sanda at MAAUN’s permanent site, Prof. Gwarzo expressed his admiration for the recipient, who had worked for universities in Niger and Nigeria for over ten years. He highlighted Malam Sanda’s sincerity and honesty throughout that period.

“On behalf of MAAUN Niger and Nigeria, I want to reward you with a house for your sincerity and honesty,” Prof. Gwarzo said. He further explained his decision to provide Malam Sanda with a house, emphasizing the importance of ensuring his comfort and well-being.

“I decided to give him a house in order for him to have a place where he can live with his family comfortably,” Prof. Gwarzo added.

Furthermore, Prof. Gwarzo praised Malam Sanda for his dedication and professionalism, stating, “I decided to promote him because he is a serious person who always minds his business and stops where I ask him to stop.”

The founder advised Malam Sanda to remain honest, sincere, and hardworking wherever he may find himself in the future. He also encouraged other staff members working at the university and elsewhere to emulate Malam Sanda, as he believed that sincerity and honesty are qualities that bring rewards.

In response, Malam Sanda expressed his deep appreciation to the university and its founder for the remarkable gesture. He sincerely prayed to God to abundantly reward Prof. Gwarzo for his kindness.

