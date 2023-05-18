Babatunmise Agboola is one of the most celebrated young gospel artistes in the South-West of Nigeria. His ‘Babatunmise Live in Concert’ (BLIC) has become one of the most anticipated. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about plans for the event holding next week and how gospel events have to pay more attention to detail in order to deliver excellence, among other issues.

Your BLIC concert has become one of the most anticipated gospel concerts in the south-west. How were you able to achieve this?

For me I’ll say it’s the excellence that we put into each edition and the result over the years. We have paid so much attention to making sure that we break our own record every year. One major thing that has worked for us again is the fact that we always keep to time and our content is solid.

So what’s new for this year and what should your fans expect?

I am particularly excited about this edition because it will be featuring a number of gospel artists we have never had on the BLIC platform. We have also put into consideration, different genres of music so everyone should expect to see an amazing line up of highly sort after gospel artistes.

Many opine that gospel artistes have to know where to draw the line in mixing worldy slangs to gospel music?

Yes, I totally agree with them as the whole essence of gospel is the message of good news and the music is just an avenue to convey the message. Once the attention is taken away from the message then the whole essence of gospel is defeated.

Do you agree that gospel concerts pay more attention to details, especially sound than secular events?

Oh yes! Absolutely. Take for example, The Experience concert holds every year at the TBS in Lagos and it is still, no doubt, one of the largest gatherings of lovers of gospel concerts in Nigeria. One can automatically tell that what has sustained such a great concert over the years is attention to details, which is what BLIC represents in the South-West too.





It is essential and equally very important to pay attention to details because of who the totality of the concert represents. No one else but God, who is the father of excellence. Looking at the concept of the beginning of the earth you can see in the scriptures how God was intentional about making sure everything he made was good. As representatives of God’s kingdom on earth, we must strive to maintain such excellence.

The bible also says, let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven. That simply explains and answers the question why attention must be paid to details.

How do you steer clear of controversy?

I just keep my eyes on the goal. Controversies come with being in the public space and too many times, it can cause a major distraction and you start to lose yourself.

Are you still a recording artiste. Now that you have a band, have you shelved your plans to release your own songs/album?

Yes, I am still a recording artiste, and I’ve got a lot to unveil before the year runs out, even though doing live music with my band is one of the best ways I get to express myself musically. Everyone supporting the brand Babatunmise should expect an EP soon.

Many are taking advantage of streaming platforms to reach more fans and also make earnings. How are you also harnessing these platforms to spread the gospel and earn?

It is actually beautiful to see these things happening in my time. It has made a lot of difference I must say. Before now, you had to do a lot to spread your content but with the power of social media, the world has become a global village.

I make sure I put my content on most of the major streaming platforms and the feedback has been amazing. It can only get better from there.

Critics say that gospel acts depend on secular music/beats now more than ever. Your opinion and solutions if any?

I honestly don’t think so as the spontaneity that comes with what we do cannot be overemphasised. We’ve seen and heard secular acts sample some gospel beats/music too. To use the word depend is somewhat not correct as there are actually some amazing beats around. It is what you put on it that makes it gospel or circular.

Tell us a bit about your fashion sense?

I think for me, it’s less of trends and more of what fits me and what I am comfortable in. Trust me, I love to look good. It gives me joy.