Lunch chills: chicken, watermelon ice cream

Watermelons are everywhere and you walk or drive past them regularly; the fruits beautifully fitted in wheelbarrows, under large umbrellas with shades of many colours and all you do is:

‘Aboki, give me N500 naira size’ and you get your choice packed in that yellow and black nylon.

You get home, lucky for you, there’s a fridge to make it all cold after washing (always wash your fruits), cutting and slicing into bits your mouth can crunch at once.

If you are the older one at home, there’s a tendency to call a child at home

“Junior, put the watermelon in the fridge, when it’s cold, bring a portion for me and you all can have the others. If you can’t exhaust it, cut into pieces and leave in a bowl, we will eat it at night or tomorrow morning”.

That’s all to it. Boring boring boring!

It’s time to make an ice cream from the fruit!

So, what do you need?

Watermelon

Sugar or honey

Coconut milk or condensed milk or yoghurt

Ice cream mould (you can buy or make the traditional one with iced milk, sugar and flavour)

Blender

How you make it?

Blend watermelon cubes and sugar to taste together till smooth (it won’t be extremely smooth but no worries)

Blend and pour in the ice cream mould.

If you don’t have an ice cream mould, add coconut milk or just use sweetened condensed milk or yogurt in the same quantity.

Blend till smooth for about 30 mins (make sure the blender rests in between for about 2 mins)

Pour mixture in a bowl and freeze

The colder, the merrier!

Serve chilled.

For chicken stir fry dish

While waiting for your watermelon ice cream to get frozen, do this!

What do you need?

Groundnut oil

Minced garlic

Grated fresh ginger

Chopped onions

1 teaspoon salt

Boneless chicken breasts

Sliced cabbage

Sliced bell pepper

Chicken broth

White sugar

Cornstarch (to thicken)

What do you do?

Heat groundnut oil in non stick pot

When oil is sizzling, stir in minced garlic, ginger, spring onions and salt.

Stir fry until onion becomes translucent

Add the shredded chicken breasts and stir again for about 5 minutes.

Add sweet onions, cabbage, bell pepper, and little cup of the broth

Cover and allow cooking

In a small bowl, mix the remaining broth, sugar and a tablespoon of cornstarch.

Add sauce mixture to pot and stir until chicken and mixture are coated together.

Turn off the heat and add cabbage.

Serve hot!

