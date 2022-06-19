Lunatics have taken over affairs of Nigeria ― Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has decried that lunatics have taken over leadership positions in the country and had held the country to ransom.

Obi also said that over 70 per cent of politicians in Nigeria today should not be in politics and needs to be flushed out.

The former Anambra State Governor said this on Sunday at the Men of Valour conference with the theme: “Navigating the corridors of power, the church, and the politics organised by the Revival House of International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja.”

According to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, only a lunatic in government will steal N80 billion of the citizens’ money for personal use.

While describing politics in Nigeria as a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum, Obi noted that most of the politicians in power have no reason to be there.

He warned that unless this crop of politicians are flushed out and competent people voted in, the country will continue to suffer.

His words: “We can’t allow this gangsterism to continue, Nigerians should take back their country.”

“70 per cent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be there. I have said it, politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics have taken over the asylum.

“This is the only country where the worst is leading. I was a trader and gradually entered into politics. When you take far more than you need you are sick.





“How do you explain that one person took N80 billion it is not greed it is sickness. When you take B1 billion that is greed but when you take N80 billion that is sickness. Mad people have taken over our politics.

“If we get young people with the competence and capacity to be there, things will change.”

On whether a third force can wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), the former Anambra state governor said the people will decide.

He said it has been a two-horse race for 24 years and nothing has changed as the number of people pushed into extreme poverty has doubled from 60 million to 120 million in 24 years.

Obi stated: “It is about the people. When I contested as governor in Anambra I did so in a small party. People told me that I had no structure. People are the structure. When I was a governor in Anambra, my party had no state or federal lawmaker.

“When I left as governor no state was financially stable as Anambra. We were not owing anybody. The people will decide who will rule them. Luckily we have eight months, let people come and tell you how they have started. Come and tell us, don’t use people or glossy paper, tell us from your mouth so that we can hold you to account.”

Also, the National Secretary of the Young Peoples Party( YPP), Vidiyano Bamaiyi, maintained that 75 per cent of politicians in Nigeria are political bandits.

“Political bandits that have taken over Nigeria, most of them have no business being there. Political bandits have taken over the political space,” he added.

Senator Albert Bassey said only through direct primaries will the country eliminate money politics saying “going forward, Nigerians should vote for candidates and not party,”

