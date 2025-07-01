Lululemon sues Costco over alleged sale of knock-off apparel

Canadian‑American multinational athletic apparel company, Lululemon, has filed a lawsuit against Costco, accusing the retail giant of selling knock-offs of some of its most recognisable products in violation of intellectual property laws.

Filed in a California court, the lawsuit claims Costco has been offering “dupes” of Lululemon’s popular Scuba hoodies, Define jackets, ABC pants, and sweatshirts.

The Vancouver-based athletic apparel company said the imitations include products sold under Costco’s private label, Kirkland, as well as items manufactured by third parties, including Danskin, Jockey and Spyder.

“Some customers incorrectly believe these infringing products are authentic Lululemon apparel, while still other customers specifically purchase the infringing products because they are difficult to distinguish from authentic Lululemon products, particularly for downstream purchasers or observers,” the court document reads.

Lululemon contends the lookalikes exploit its patented designs and the strong brand identity it has cultivated.

The 49-page filing alleges that despite issuing cease and desist letters to Costco, the retailer continued to market the products, prompting the legal action.

The company is now requesting a jury trial, seeking an order for Costco to stop manufacturing, importing, marketing, and selling the alleged knock-offs.

It is also asking the court to compel Costco to remove any online or printed advertisements featuring the disputed items and to compensate Lululemon for any lost profits resulting from the sales.

“As an innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary,” a Lululemon spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.

Costco has yet to file a response and did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Commenting on the case, intellectual property lawyer Elizabeth Dipchand noted that Lululemon’s move is understandable given the size and influence of Costco.

“[Costco is not a] counterfeit manufacturer from overseas that trickles in counterfeit bags and … shoes and all sorts of other goods. This is a very well-known multinational with significant bricks and mortar affecting the bottom line of another very, very well-known higher-end and higher-priced company,” she said.

The lawsuit also highlights specific design elements Lululemon claims as its intellectual property, such as the distinctive striping on the Define zip-up jacket. Dipchand said such seemingly minor details carry significant weight in intellectual property cases.

“What Lululemon is saying is that [those lines are] so recognizable now, that it is associated with our reputation … and that it warrants protection,” she explained.

The legal challenge reflects a growing concern among brands over the proliferation of dupes, which have gained popularity amid rising inflation and global trade tensions.

With social media users frequently spotlighting cheaper alternatives to premium brands, Lululemon has been a repeated target, given its premium pricing.

In 2023, the brand attempted to counter this trend by launching a “dupe swap,” where shoppers could exchange imitation Align pants for genuine Lululemon pairs.

The lawsuit also follows Lululemon’s recent announcement that it would implement modest price increases to manage the impact of existing and potential new tariffs.

The company is aiming to recover from a period of slowed consumer interest attributed to a perceived lack of newness in its product offerings.

