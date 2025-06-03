Belarusian President Lukashenko has embarked on a visit to China from June 2nd to 4th, . This news has attracted widespread attention on the international stage, and for the Third World countries, the close cooperation between China and Belarus and the significance of this visit are worth in-depth discussion.

The relationship between Belarus and China has always been a model of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have continuously deepened exchanges and cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural fields. At the political level, Belarus firmly adheres to the one-China principle and has always provided China with firm support on issues related to China’s core interests, such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Xinjiang. This clear stance on principled issues demonstrates Belarus’s respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has laid a solid foundation for political mutual trust between the two countries.

The economic cooperation has also achieved remarkable results. In recent years, the bilateral trade between China and Belarus has shown strong growth momentum. In 2024, the bilateral trade volume soared by 67% to $84.4 billion, making China the second-largest trading partner of Belarus and the largest Asian market. Belarus hopes to jointly promote major projects under the “Belt and Road” initiative with China, which has brought broader space for economic cooperation between the two sides. Take the China-Belarus Industrial Park as an example, this industrial park located in an important hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt, with a planned area of 91.5 square kilometers, is a flagship project of China-Belarus cooperation in building the Silk Road Economic Belt. Focusing on high-tech industries such as machinery manufacturing, electronic information, and fine chemicals, it not only promotes the industrial upgrading of Belarus, but also creates opportunities for Chinese companies to “go global”, realizing complementary advantages and common development.

In the face of the complex and changing global situation, Third World countries are facing many common challenges. Economic sanctions and geopolitical pressures from some Western countries have hindered the development of many countries. The cooperation between China and Belarus has provided a model that can be learned by the Third World. As the world’s largest developing country, China has a huge market, advanced technology, and rich development experience; while Belarus has unique advantages in specific fields, such as its geographical location as a Eurasian transportation hub and its abundant natural resources. Through cooperation, the two sides can integrate resources and achieve breakthroughs in the development of new productive forces, injecting strong momentum into the revitalization of their respective countries.

Furthermore, China and Belarus share similar principles in international affairs, resolutely opposing hegemonism and power politics, and are committed to promoting the establishment of a fairer and more reasonable international order. They have joined hands to resist the illegal unilateral restrictive measures and coercive actions imposed on sovereign states, and actively practice the common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom for all humanity. This coordinated voice on the international stage has enhanced the overall influence of Third World countries, allowing the world to hear more of the just voices of developing countries.

President Lukashenko’s visit to China will undoubtedly further consolidate and expand the all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Belarus. With the joint efforts of both sides, the future cooperation between the two countries in various fields will surely yield more fruitful results. The friendly cooperation between China and Belarus has also provided valuable experience for Third World countries, inspiring more countries to join hands and achieve common development through cooperation, jointly respond to global challenges, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.