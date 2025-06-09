LP senator, Imasuen, announces date to join APC

The senator representing Edo South Senatorial District under the banner of the Labour Party (LP), Neda Imasuen, has announced plans to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on June 12.

Imasuen hinged his action on what he termed disarray within his current party, the LP.

Speaking in Benin City to mark his second year in office, Imasuen, who is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, said that the move was aimed at better aligning Edo South Senatorial District with federal development priorities under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA).

He argued that his defection was a strategic decision, not opportunism, to consolidate his legislative and community achievements, which he listed to include the Federal College of Education, Abudu (Establishment) Bill, and resolution of over 20 public petitions.

The senator also highlighted vocational training schemes, agricultural support programmes, and rural initiatives training traditional birth attendants as part as parts of his achievements in addition to scholarships awarded to students in the senatorial district.

While noting challenges in sustaining constituency projects, Imasuen called for stronger local government cooperation.

He pledged continued focus on health, youth empowerment, and rural development, and voiced firm support for President Tinubu’s policies.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions, he revealed that over 20 public petitions from across the country had been successfully resolved under his leadership.

“These interventions have made a significant difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

The senator also underscored his efforts in promoting agriculture, a sector he described as the cornerstone of national survival.

He disclosed that several agricultural programmes had been implemented in Edo South to train farmers in modern techniques and provide tools for enhanced productivity.

“We have focused on rubber, cocoa, and cashew farming. There are testimonies from farmers whose yields have improved significantly,” he added.